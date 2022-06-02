As Cybercrime Evolves, the Cyber Security Summit launches new events for the Finance & Critical Infrastructure Industry
The Cyber Security Summit is addressing the specific needs of the financial and critical infrastructure industries by creating new, focused virtual conferences.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercrime continues to become more prevalent as bad actors evolve and cyber threats advance, so it’s no surprise that thousands of cyber security executives and business leaders across the U.S. have attended the 2022 Official Cyber Security Summit conference series in just the last few months alone. Featuring Leading Industry Subject Matter Experts from the FBI, U.S DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Google, Verizon, IBM, Darktrace, Crowdstrike, and many more, the Cyber Security Summit brings together industry executives who are responsible for their company’s IT security & critical data/infrastructure and connects them Senior Thought Leadership and cutting-edge technologies so that they can learn how to best protect their company from cyber attacks.
Rated Top 5 InfoSec Conference Nationally, the Cyber Security Summit, founded by entrepreneur Bradford Rand, is proud to be in 21 major U.S. cities both in-person & virtually this year. The next summit will be the 3rd Annual Nashville Summit on Wednesday, June 22. The Nashville Summit will kick off with a Government Security Keynote led by Klint Walker, Cybersecurity Advisor for CISA and will close with a Cocktail & Cigar Reception and Musical Performance featuring three Country Music Stars including Billboard Award Winning Singer / Songwriter Victoria Lynn Shaw (co-writer of 4 Number One Singles with Garth Brooks & other country artists), Gary Burr, and Georgia Middleman.
Other upcoming summits are Philadelphia (July 19), Washington D.C. (July 28), Detroit (August 16), and Chicago (August 26). You can view the full calendar of events www.CyberSecuritySummit.com
While cyber security impacts all industries, what recent events have shown is that there are certain industries that are prime targets for cyber attacks: Healthcare/Pharma, Finance & Banking, and Critical Infrastructure. For this reason, this year the Official Cyber Security Summit launched a new series of niche, industry-specific virtual cyber summits to examine the cyber threat landscape specific to each of these industries.
The Cyber Security Finance & Banking Summit, which will be held on June 15th, is the first event of its kind & the only summit this year designed exclusively for finance & banking professionals responsible for their company’s critical data and systems. Devin DeBacker – Chief, Foreign Investment Review Section, National Security Division for the U.S. Department of Justice will deliver the Opening Security Briefing, followed by Brianna Leddy – Director of Analysis for Darktrace, discussing digital financial data driving global businesses & economies and how ever-greater rewards continue to make the finance industry a target of cyber attacks. Other Notable Speakers include Chris Lee of the U.S. Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute, National Domestic Communications Assistance Center, David Cass – formerly the VP of Cyber & IT Risk for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Chetan Gavankar – Principal, Advisory, Cyber Security for KPMG US, and many more.
The Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Summit will be on Sept. 8th and the Cyber Security Healthcare & Pharma Summit on Sept. 29th. The agenda for each of these events and participating speakers and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.
To register to attend an upcoming Cyber Security Summit, please visit CyberSecuritySummit.com.
Nearly all 2022 Cyber Security Summit sponsorship/speaking opportunities are sold out. To secure your company's participation, please contact Megan Hutton, Marketing Director, at MHutton@CyberSecuritySummit.com.
Parent company of the Cyber Security Summit & job fair division, TECHEXPO Top Secret / www.TechExpoUSA.com brings together experienced security-cleared professionals and leading employers within the defense & intelligence industry each month through FREE hiring events.
Upcoming TECHEXPO Hiring Events:
June 16 in Herndon, VA - Secret Clearance or Above Required to Attend
July 28 in Tysons Corner, VA - Cyber Security Experience & an Active Security Clearance are Required to Attend
View Full Details & Register at TechExpoUSA.com.
If your company is looking to hire security-cleared professionals and would like more information on recruiting at an upcoming TECHEXPO Hiring Event, please contact Eric Mendel at EMendel@TechExpoUSA.com / 212.655.4505 ext. 231 and reference the Cyber Security Informer.
