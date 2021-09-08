Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,760 in the last 365 days.

Open Banking Security Summit Goes Virtual with Rapid Session Format

Open Banking Cyber Security Summit Logo

Open Banking Cyber Security Summit

FBI Logo for David Ring, Section Chief

David Ring, Section Chief of The FBI

Carla Roncato Photo

Carla Roncato Photo

The Cyber Security Summit launches Inaugural Nationwide, Open Banking Security Program with FBI & Enterprise Strategy, Industry Experts & Practitioner Panel

Nearly one hundred million people will be using Open Banking services by 2024 and the marketplace supporting open banking is growing by more and 46% through 2025.”
— Bradford Rand, CEO Cyber Security Summit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Banking promises to revolutionize the experience of financial services as we know it. By enabling a vast array of new services, Open Banking presents customers with even more avenues to support their financial wellness. It also offers new business and service innovation opportunities for institutions and FinTech companies alike. However, Open Banking introduces new cyber threat, and privacy concerns, as well as compliance requirements. To help accelerate initiatives and mitigate risks, The Official Cyber Security Summit is proud to announce that its inaugural virtual Open Banking Security Summit, going live on October 1, 2021.

The inaugural North American Open Banking Security Summit delivers a rapid-session, half-day virtual conference designed to connect executives and senior managers responsible for advancing capabilities, controls and privacy that support their organization’s Open Banking initiatives. Financial institution professionals can register to attend by visiting https://cybersecuritysummit.com/summit/openbanking/. Admission is at no cost to qualified registrants – giving a full access pass to keynote, panels, peer interaction sessions, and to meet leading solution vendors. Attendees will earn 3 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) / Continuing Education Units (CEU) credits.

The event will open with headliner keynotes from the FBI, providing perspective on Open Banking risks, and from Enterprise Strategy Group, providing analyst insights into the state of Open Banking Security. Axway, Cloudentity, Okta, and Simeio have signed on to be the official exclusive sponsors for this event and will join other speakers presenting the most relevant topics that practitioners can be put into immediate use. Attendees will hear from experts and practitioners convey crucial trends, issues, standards, considerations, and technologies. The summit will also host a practitioner roundtable sharing real-world perspectives towards augmenting people, process, and resources to support their Open Banking programs.

“Nearly one hundred million people will be using Open Banking services by 2024 and the marketplace supporting open banking is growing by more and 46% through 2025. Knowing that professionals have limited time and are still curbing travel, our objective was to bring together experts such as David Ring, Section Chief of the FBI’s Cyber Engagement & Intelligence Section, Carla Roncato, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy
Group, Nathanael Coffing who is Co-Founder, CSO and Board Member of Cloudentity and other subject matter experts in a program that efficiently fosters security, operations and development knowledge sharing and peer networking within the financial services community,” said Bradford Rand, CEO of The Official Cyber Security Summit.

“We are pleased to be given the opportunity to sponsor and participate in this informative Open Banking Security conference. The program is well designed to help IT executives and senior security and development leaders progress their Open Banking initiatives and gain pragmatic advice on how to accelerate services while managing risk,” said Nathanael Coffing, founder and CSO at Cloudentity.

The Open Banking Security Summit takes place on October 1, 2021 from 10:00am to 1:30pm EDT. Users can obtain virtual summit program details and can register at no cost by visiting https://cybersecuritysummit.com/summit/openbanking/

For Press Related inquiries, please contact Megan Hutton; MHutton@CyberSecuritySummit.com

For management related items, please contact Bradford Rand, CEO - BRand@CyberSecuritySummit.com

For Registration & Attendance information, please contact Andrew Levitt, ALevitt@CyberSecuritySummit.com

Bradford Rand
Cyber Security Summit
+1 212-655-4505
brand@cybersummitusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Open Banking Security Summit Goes Virtual with Rapid Session Format

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.