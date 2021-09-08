Open Banking Security Summit Goes Virtual with Rapid Session Format
The Cyber Security Summit launches Inaugural Nationwide, Open Banking Security Program with FBI & Enterprise Strategy, Industry Experts & Practitioner Panel
Nearly one hundred million people will be using Open Banking services by 2024 and the marketplace supporting open banking is growing by more and 46% through 2025.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Banking promises to revolutionize the experience of financial services as we know it. By enabling a vast array of new services, Open Banking presents customers with even more avenues to support their financial wellness. It also offers new business and service innovation opportunities for institutions and FinTech companies alike. However, Open Banking introduces new cyber threat, and privacy concerns, as well as compliance requirements. To help accelerate initiatives and mitigate risks, The Official Cyber Security Summit is proud to announce that its inaugural virtual Open Banking Security Summit, going live on October 1, 2021.
The inaugural North American Open Banking Security Summit delivers a rapid-session, half-day virtual conference designed to connect executives and senior managers responsible for advancing capabilities, controls and privacy that support their organization’s Open Banking initiatives. Financial institution professionals can register to attend by visiting https://cybersecuritysummit.com/summit/openbanking/. Admission is at no cost to qualified registrants – giving a full access pass to keynote, panels, peer interaction sessions, and to meet leading solution vendors. Attendees will earn 3 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) / Continuing Education Units (CEU) credits.
The event will open with headliner keynotes from the FBI, providing perspective on Open Banking risks, and from Enterprise Strategy Group, providing analyst insights into the state of Open Banking Security. Axway, Cloudentity, Okta, and Simeio have signed on to be the official exclusive sponsors for this event and will join other speakers presenting the most relevant topics that practitioners can be put into immediate use. Attendees will hear from experts and practitioners convey crucial trends, issues, standards, considerations, and technologies. The summit will also host a practitioner roundtable sharing real-world perspectives towards augmenting people, process, and resources to support their Open Banking programs.
“Nearly one hundred million people will be using Open Banking services by 2024 and the marketplace supporting open banking is growing by more and 46% through 2025. Knowing that professionals have limited time and are still curbing travel, our objective was to bring together experts such as David Ring, Section Chief of the FBI’s Cyber Engagement & Intelligence Section, Carla Roncato, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy
Group, Nathanael Coffing who is Co-Founder, CSO and Board Member of Cloudentity and other subject matter experts in a program that efficiently fosters security, operations and development knowledge sharing and peer networking within the financial services community,” said Bradford Rand, CEO of The Official Cyber Security Summit.
“We are pleased to be given the opportunity to sponsor and participate in this informative Open Banking Security conference. The program is well designed to help IT executives and senior security and development leaders progress their Open Banking initiatives and gain pragmatic advice on how to accelerate services while managing risk,” said Nathanael Coffing, founder and CSO at Cloudentity.
The Open Banking Security Summit takes place on October 1, 2021 from 10:00am to 1:30pm EDT. Users can obtain virtual summit program details and can register at no cost by visiting https://cybersecuritysummit.com/summit/openbanking/
