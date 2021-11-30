The Official Cyber Security Summit Returns to In-Person Events in 2022 and launches new Cyber Healthcare & Pharma Summit
Cyber attacks have become a regular occurrence – it seems every week we hear of a new cyber security breach. Bad actors are becoming more advanced and the threats they pose to companies are evolving.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After gathering some of the biggest names in the industry, The Official Cyber Security Summit team is extremely pleased & honored to have connected tens of thousands of Senior Industry Executives with experts & cutting-edge solution providers across the U.S. this year, producing 40+ events including the virtual Cyber Security Summit Series, Women in Cyber Leadership panels, Cyber Power Hour webinars, Open Banking Security event, and other private events, we look forward to wrapping up our 2021 schedule strong and with exciting news for what’s in store for 2022.
The final Cyber Security Summit conference of the year will be for Houston / San Antonio - Dec. 2nd. Thought leaders include Experts from the US Dept. of Justice, The NSA Red Team, Verizon, Darktrace, IBM Security, Cybercrime Support Network, Check Point Software Technologies, ProcessUnity, Center for Internet Security, and many more.
Bradford Rand, President & CEO of the Official Cyber Security Summit discussed why he believes these events have been so successful and why they’re even more important today. “Cyber attacks have become a regular occurrence – it seems like every week we hear of a new major cyber security breach. Bad actors are becoming more advanced and the threats they pose to companies are evolving. It’s no longer just the company’s IT infrastructure that is under attack or those who work in traditional cyber security roles who are responsible for protecting their company. A simple phishing email could cripple an entire company, so what the Cyber Security Summit does - educating and equipping executives with the essential information, best practices, and technologies they need to prevent & combat cyber attacks - is crucial in today’s ever-advancing technological age.”
With this in mind, the Official Cyber Security Summit eagerly anticipates its 2022 conference series, most notably featuring a transition back to Live “In-Person” events with their hybrid model, that are invitation-only for an intimate audience of executives, while still offering a virtual component for those who cannot attend in person but would like to join from their home or office. By doing so, the Official Cyber Security Summit is excited to once again connect its attendees, speakers, sponsors & partners face-to-face while maintaining a virtual aspect that offers its own unique benefits. Proof of vaccination and or a negative covid test will be required at all of the in-person events. The Official 2022 Series will be posted on CyberSecuritySummit.com in the coming weeks.
In addition to its big news of returning to in-person events, the Official Cyber Security Summit is proud to announce the launch of a new sub-division: the Cyber Security Healthcare & Pharma Summit! With the increased frequency and severity of attacks on critical health networks, the healthcare industry has seen the importance of a strong cyber security infrastructure grow exponentially in its everyday operation. That being said, the Cyber Security Healthcare & Pharma Summit is designed exclusively for Healthcare Executives responsible for protecting sensitive healthcare data and evaluating solutions to protect their company’s infrastructure. The Healthcare & Pharma Summit be hosted virtually for the Eastern U.S. on March 1, 2022, and for the Western U.S. on Sept. 29th, 2022, The agenda will feature renowned Subject Matter Experts discussing telehealth, medical device security, patient privacy, and various other security challenges within the industry. Innovative providers leading in this space have already signed on to demonstrate their latest solutions & services. More details on this next-generation event are to follow.
Parent company and job fair division TECHEXPO Top Secret (TechExpoUSA.com) will also be wrapping up its 2021 calendar of hiring events this Fall after consistently bringing together security-cleared professionals and leading employers within the defense & intelligence industry each month to fill competitive and exciting career opportunities. At its last event exclusively for Polygraph cleared professionals, over 500 interviews were conducted at the one-day event!
The remaining 2021 TECHEXPO professional virtual job fair will be on December 2 for professionals with a Top Secret Clearance or Above. Companies recruiting at this final hiring event of the year include Accenture Federal, Services, Boeing Intelligence and Analytics, Booz Allen Hamilton, Honeywell, KPMG, Leidos, LinQuest Corporation, National Reconnaissance Office / NRO, Palo Alto Networks & more.
