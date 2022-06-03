rSchoolToday launches Facilities Scheduler for Athletic Departments
rSchoolToday announces the release of “Facilities-AD,” a version of their School District-Level Facilities Management System adapted specifically for Athletics.TAMPA, FL, US, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, the # 1 Sports Management Platform for high school sports and activities, has announced the release of Facilities-AD, a specialized version of their popular School District-Level Facilities Management System adapted specifically for Athletic Departments. The low-cost Facilities-AD focuses on the Athletic Department’s needs to provide a simple management tool for all Gyms, Fields, Pools and, supporting locations.
The features, adapted from rSchool’s popular district-wide Facilities Management Solution, include an interactive visual Facilities Calendar with day, week, and month views of all athletic spaces. The ability to specify equipment & set-up needs and Custodial/Maintenance set-up reports automatically sent to the correct maintenance staff daily for all Athletic needs. Coaches are also able to submit their desired practice schedules for approval which can then be shared to the school calendar and mobile app. Coaches can be given permission to edit practice schedules themselves. The entire package seamlessly integrates with other rSchoolToday products, ensuring conflicts are a thing of the past.
“District-level administrators have loved Facilities Scheduler and its ability to take the headache out of coordinating so many venues, spaces, and places,” said Ray Dretske, President, and Co-Founder of rSchoolToday. “We’re pleased to now provide these extra capabilities directly for the Athletic Department.”
About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state associations.
