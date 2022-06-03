Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,891 in the last 365 days.

rSchoolToday launches Facilities Scheduler for Athletic Departments

rSchoolToday announces the release of “Facilities-AD,” a version of their School District-Level Facilities Management System adapted specifically for Athletics.

TAMPA, FL, US, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, the # 1 Sports Management Platform for high school sports and activities, has announced the release of Facilities-AD, a specialized version of their popular School District-Level Facilities Management System adapted specifically for Athletic Departments. The low-cost Facilities-AD focuses on the Athletic Department’s needs to provide a simple management tool for all Gyms, Fields, Pools and, supporting locations.

The features, adapted from rSchool’s popular district-wide Facilities Management Solution, include an interactive visual Facilities Calendar with day, week, and month views of all athletic spaces. The ability to specify equipment & set-up needs and Custodial/Maintenance set-up reports automatically sent to the correct maintenance staff daily for all Athletic needs. Coaches are also able to submit their desired practice schedules for approval which can then be shared to the school calendar and mobile app. Coaches can be given permission to edit practice schedules themselves. The entire package seamlessly integrates with other rSchoolToday products, ensuring conflicts are a thing of the past.
“District-level administrators have loved Facilities Scheduler and its ability to take the headache out of coordinating so many venues, spaces, and places,” said Ray Dretske, President, and Co-Founder of rSchoolToday. “We’re pleased to now provide these extra capabilities directly for the Athletic Department.”

About rSchoolToday

rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state associations.
www.rschooltoday.com

Lorena Harrington
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
email us here

You just read:

rSchoolToday launches Facilities Scheduler for Athletic Departments

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.