New York State Build Public Renewables Act Passes Senate

The New York State Build Public Renewables Act authorizes the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop and implement renewable energy projects that will ensure New York State can meet the goals laid out in the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The Build Public Renewables Act empowers NYPA to develop a renewable, reliable, and affordable energy infrastructure that will reduce New York’s greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050, and convert 70% of its power generation to renewables by 2030. Read the Senate Majority Press Release.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “When the Senate Democratic Majority passed the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, we laid out ambitious goals to redefine the future of New York State and how our state projects impact the environment. The New York State Build Public Renewables Act will have a major impact on reducing our carbon footprint while creating green jobs in the sustainable energy sector. I want to thank the bill sponsor, Senator Kevin Parker, Chair of the Committee on Energy and Telecommunications, for his work to ensure that we are reaching New York’s climate goals and taking actionable steps towards renewable energy.”

Senator Kevin Parker, bill sponsor and Chair of the Committee on Energy and Telecommunications said, “As the largest public-owned utility in the country, the New York Power Authority has led the way in providing affordable energy in New York State. It is imperative that we convert our electrical grid to renewable energy to meet our climate goals in New York State, and this bill will enable NYPA to fully power State and municipal properties with renewable energy by 2030 and 2035 respectively. I’d like to thank Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her support on this legislation to pass the New York State Build Public Renewables Act.”

The Build Public Renewables Act will:

Authorize the New York Power Authority to build, own, and operate renewable energy projects.

Require the New York Power Authority to phase out its fossil fuel power plants by 2030 and provide and deliver only renewable energy to customers.

Require the New York Power Authority to be the sole provider of renewable energy to all state-owned properties by 2030 and municipal-owned properties by 2035.

Authorize the New York Power Authority to offer renewable energy to residential customers, with a requirement to offer low-to-moderate income customers an energy supply rate that is 50% lower than the rate of the customer’s local utility.

Require New York Power Authority projects and programs to pay a prevailing wage and utilize project labor agreements.

The public comment period on the state Climate Action Council draft scoping plan has been extended to July 1, 2022. New Yorkers are encouraged to review and comment on the Draft Scoping Plan.