3rd District's Vance Raye Announces Near-Immediate Retirement

Vance Raye, the administrative presiding justice of Third District Court of Appeal for the last 11 years, has told staff at the Sacramento-based court that he will retire on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the announcement.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.