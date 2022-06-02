Expect busier afternoon commute Thursday (June 2) before soccer match at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

PHOENIX – Heavier traffic can be expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale Thursday afternoon, June 2, prior to the soccer match between Mexico and Uruguay at State Farm Stadium.

Drivers, including soccer fans, should allow extra travel time and expect delays Thursday afternoon leading up to the match, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Fans should consider arriving in the area near the stadium as early as possible to avoid the heaviest anticipated traffic conditions.

Before and after the game, drivers can expect some ramp closures along Loop 101 near the stadium as part of the city of Glendale’s traffic management plan for the event.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.