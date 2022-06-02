Winston Foodservice is Thrilled to Announce its Return to the School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference
On July 10-12th, Winston Foodservice is delighted to showcase their foodservice equipment expertise to over 6,000 school nutrition professionals.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference (ANC) is a professional conference for school nutrition professionals who are passionate about accessible foodservice and education. Winston Foodservice is proud to participate in this event as it enables them to support their customers and share their expertise with other industry professionals. The event features 120+ education sessions, 800+ exhibit booths, and a host of networking events. This three-day event is attended by 6,000+ school nutrition professionals from across the country.
The School Nutrition Association (SNA), formerly known as the American School Food Service Association, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote healthy eating among America's children. They do so by advancing policies that support school meals and school nutrition professionals. The SNA represents school cafeteria workers across the country. The organization is dedicated to supporting school foodservice professionals by providing them with resources, education, and support. It was formed in 1946 and has since grown into a powerful force with 49 state affiliates, hundreds of local chapters, and thousands of school nutrition members and industry partners. The organization works to provide high-quality, low-cost meals to students.
The conference is open to all members of the SNAC (School Nutrition Association Council), including school nutrition directors and managers, food service directors and managers, education faculty members, and other foodservice professionals working in public schools across the country. Winston Foodservice is excited to attend this event and offer its support to all those working hard to provide the nation’s children with the best possible nutrition.
As an industry leader in foodservice equipment, Winston Foodservice has been helping foodservice professionals nationwide provide meals since 1969. They’re proud to be part of this event that brings together hundreds of thousands of school nutrition professionals from around the country every year. Winston Foodservice will be showcasing its new line of foodservice equipment at the conference, which they hope will help you serve your students better than ever before!
About the Company:
Winston Industries is an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969 and was founded due to the special relationship that the founder Winston Shelton had with leading food service enterprises. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to continue its founder’s mission to provide the best products and services to its customers through every step of its product’s journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.
Holly Wholahan
Winston Foodservice
+1 502-495-5400
fsmarketing@winstonind.com