ALL-STAR JAM HOSTED BY FEMALE GUITARIST RONI LEE AND ROCK ’N ROLIVIA’S ROCKIN' RAG KICKS OFF NAMM WEEKEND ON JUNE 2ND
LA guitarist Roni Lee is a pioneer for women in rock who continues to make music and tour around the world.
Singer Songwriter Lacy Younger performs songs from her upcoming new album "For The Record" at the All-Star Jam.
All-Star Jam features stellar line-up of musicians including female guitarist Roni Lee, singer/songwriter Lacy Younger, Grammy Award winner Larry Mitchell.
Live music is back and we’re excited to bring this collection of amazing musicians together for a night of great music for fans to enjoy.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10th Annual All-Star Jam 2022 kicks off NAMM weekend with a line up of bands and artists showcasing musicians from all over the globe. Hosted by female rock guitarist Roni Lee and presented by Rock’n Rolivia’s Rockin’ Rag, the All-Star Jam is a free concert from 4 to 10pm at the STC Gardenwalk in Anaheim on June 2nd.
— Roni Lee
The free event is a highlight of the convention weekend with players from all over the world getting together to celebrate the power of music. The concert is an opportunity for some of rock’s mega players and vocalists to share a stage to jam to their favorite songs and provides music lovers with moments that can only be captured at the All-Star Jam.
“Live music is back and we’re excited to bring this collection of amazing musicians together for a night of music.” said Roni Lee. “After two years of not playing together many of the musicians are looking forward to re-connecting with each other and this weekend provides the perfect opportunity for music fans to once again experience the magic of live shows.”
The pre-NAMM All-Star Jam has become a tradition for convention goers and the perfect way to kick off the weekend. This year features special performances by:
-- Legendary female rock guitarist and All-Star Jam host Roni Lee, who will play songs from her current EP "Doll Face," and sets with the Flutterbyes, among others.
-- Singer/songwriter/guitarist Lacy Younger who will perform songs from her forthcoming album "For The Record," as well as jam with Roni Lee on Lacy's version of "30 Days In The Hole." The track was recorded last year with Roni on guitar and backing vocals. Listen here.
-- Grammy Award winning guitarist Larry Mitchell who will perform a set of his own material as well as jam with others throughout the night.
The All-Star Jam also features a line-up of celebrated musicians from around the world including Neil Turbin (Anthrax), Thomas Blug, Dan Crenshaw (Dokken, Garden of Eden), Jesse Blaze, Pat Pando, Kevin Goocher, Paul Higgins, Monty Smith, Jules Whelpton, Sammy Burke, Ronny North, Giancarlo Florida, Krystofer Do, Jeff Eason, Pete Laufman, Chris James, Vinny Vinciguerra, Charlie Lorme, and bands including the Roni Lee Group, female rock-a-billy band the Flutterbyes, The Hollywood Stars, Black Star Sinners and LimberLost.
The evening will feature Red Carpet arrivals presented by celebrity reporter Rock n’ Olivia’s Rockin’ Rag, noted for taking fans on a journey of what's HOT and what ROCKS in the music world, with candid interviews, exclusive "ROCKUMENTARIES," videos, photos and more. Click here to see the Red Carpet arrivals and interviews .
*The All-Star Jam is not affiliated with NAMM.
Lisa Vega
lisa@lisavegagroup.com
Lisa Vega Group