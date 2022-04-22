Los Angeles Rock Pioneer, Guitarist Roni Lee, Releases New EP Doll Face
Doll Face is about the faces we wear. How people see us and how we see ourselves. Everyone wears a Doll Face whether we know it not.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity in the music industry is a rarity and earning your stripes as a pioneer for women in rock is an even greater accomplishment. Both can be said for rock guitarist Roni Lee whose new EP Doll Face showcases why she remains one the top female guitarists in the world. Doll Face will be available on all digital platforms today.
Fans have already had a taste of the EP via two exclusive YouTube video premieres for the songs “Black Valentine,” and the poignant “Prisoner,” a tune co-written and produced by Roni’s longtime friend and collaborator Lynn Sorensen former bassist for Paul Rogers and Bad Company. “Prisoner” describes the journey of addiction and mental illness from a parent’s viewpoint, a topic they are both familiar with due to dealing with loved ones battling these challenges. View videos here: Roni Lee YouTube Channel
The latest single from the five song EP, the title track Doll Face, chronicles pressures society pushes and women pursue to look Doll-like from Instagram filters to airbrushing and the many faces women are expected to put on as if playing a part.
"Doll Face is about the faces we wear. How people see us and how we see ourselves. In rock we have these personas where we have to put on a Doll Face. Everyone wears a Doll Face whether we know it not." said Roni Lee.
Roni sings in Doll Face:
"Feel a little crazy ‘bout the way I’ve been lately living someone else’s life. So many places like a doll with many faces maybe someone else’s lie. Can’t stop moving cause the grass is greener, train is running off the track."
DOLL FACE = Never Know Who You Are
DOLL FACE = Kinda Like A Movie Star
DOLL FACE = Hanging In A Local Bar
DOLL FACE = Hands In My Candy Jar
DOLL FACE = Play A Little Red Guitar
-Lyrics from Doll Face
All songs on the Doll Face EP were written by Roni Lee and Lynn Sorensen and produced by Roni Lee and SRP Promotions. Recorded at Skeleton Key Studio in Las Vegas, the EP features Roni Lee on lead vocals and lead /rhythm guitars; Lynn Sorensen on bass and background vocals; Paul Higgins on drums; Monty Smith on rhythm guitars, mastered by Lynn Sorensen.
Listen to Doll Face here and watch for more videos and special releases in the coming weeks.
In other big news, on Tuesday, April 26, Roni will perform with her dear friend Cherrie Currie (Runaways) for the first time!! The two LA rock legends have known each other since the 70’s when the Runaways and Roni's band Venus and the Razorblades ruled the Sunset Strip. Now decades later they hit the stage together at the infamous Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood. If you live in or around Los Angeles you won’t want to miss this historic moment! The reunion takes at the Whisky A Go-Go's Ultimate Jam Night. The evening is a benefit for Ukraine. It’s a free show but there will be plenty of opportunities to purchase items to support this important cause.
For the last 40 years Roni has been rocking stages at festivals, clubs, and all-star jams around the world and will embark on a series of live performance beginning in May including a headlining club tour of the U.S. in September with European dates scheduled for 2023. Stay tuned for more live dates and events.
