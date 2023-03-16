Famed Female Rock Guitarist Roni Lee Is Ready To Rock Your World With New European and U.S. Tour Dates Announced
Roni Lee's Long Awaited Worldwide Tour Kicks Off This Spring In Europe And The U.S.
"It's time to get back to live music, friends and rock and roll" Life is not complete without it and I look forward to every show!”LOS ANGELEES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic female guitarist Roni Lee is taking her music to fans around the world with her highly anticipated upcoming "A Lifetime" tour. The dates cover shows in Germany, the UK, and Italy with more coming soon this spring. In summer, Roni will tour the U.S. with standout shows at the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 23, NAMM, and the famed Cutting Room club in NYC.
— Roni Lee
The "A Lifetime" Tour is based on Roni’s latest release, a collection of songs that reflect her musical milestones and personal experiences. The record showcases Roni’s place as a true pioneer of the LA female rock scene, as one of a handful of female guitarists / performers who set the stage in the 70’s for LA girl bands such as the Go Go’s, the Bangles, and so many more. It celebrates life through musical collaborations with musicians worldwide. A Lifetime is available on collector’s vinyl and, like all of Roni’s music, on all digital platforms.
Roni Lee is an LA rock scene pioneer. She co-wrote the Runaways hit “I Wanna Go Where The Boys Are,” and was the guitarist in Venus and the Razorblades, a 70’s LA indie band whose music has been discovered by a new generation and is currently experiencing a renaissance in Europe. She has shared the stage with friends Joan Jett and Cherie Currie (Runaways), Van Halen, The Ramones, and Blondie.
Roni is a well-respected guitarist, performer, songwriter, and producer that continues to break barriers around the world. Roni Lee has done what few women have accomplished in the music industry, she has continued to thrive and forged her own way - on her own terms - to a successful career that has spanned decades.
Head to www.ronileegroup.com for the latest news, tour dates, social links, and more.
Lisa Vega
Lisa Vega Group
Lisa@lisavegagroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube