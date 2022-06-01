Next Phase of I-15 North Widening Begins Sunday Night

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will begin work on a nearly 11-mile, $71.5 million widening of Interstate 15 from Speedway Boulevard to the U.S. Highway 93 Garnet interchange in Clark County on Sunday, June 5. Additional information about the project, including closure information can be found on the project’s newly revamped website: www.I15North.com. Initial work involves removal of permanent striping and placement of temporary striping and barrier rail during overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. over a two-week span. Motorists can expect I-15 reduced to one lane during overnight working hours for a five-mile stretch between Speedway Blvd. and the Garnet Interchange and overnight ramp restrictions. Two-week Look Ahead: I-15

Nightly, Sunday June 5 - Thursday June 9

7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 NB, Speedway Blvd to Las Vegas Blvd reduced to one lane

Nightly, Friday June 10, and Sunday June 12

Thursday June 16, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 SB, Las Vegas Blvd to Speedway Blvd reduced to one lane

Ramps

Nightly, Monday June 6 - Thursday June 9

7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 NB off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd CLOSED

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-15 NB CLOSED Overnight Friday June 10 & Sunday June 12

7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 SB off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd CLOSED

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-15 SB CLOSED Nightly, Monday June 13 - Thursday June 16

7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 SB off-ramp to Speedway Blvd CLOSED

During this phase, a secondary project will close Las Vegas Blvd. under I-15 for at least eight weeks starting the week of June 5. Crews will repair the bridge superstructure, followed by rail demolition, and drilled shaft installation. Northbound Las Vegas Blvd. traffic will be directed to the Garnet Interchange and southbound Las Vegas Blvd. traffic will be directed to Speedway Blvd.

The I-15 North Phase 3 Project (shown in red on the map) is the last phase of improvements associated with the I-15 North Corridor Environmental Assessment.

Project plans call for adding one additional through lane in each direction along Interstate 15, plus bridge widenings and repairs as well as adding truck parking at the Apex Interchange. Other upgrades call for more truck parking along northbound Interstate 15 between the Apex Summit and Garnet interchanges, plus Las Vegas Boulevard improvements from the interchange down to Clark R. Petersen Boulevard. The design includes landscaping and aesthetic interchange enhancements plus drainage improvements throughout the corridor.

Project benefits include improved safety, travel time, operations, and access to areas planned for development in North Las Vegas. Construction is currently anticipated to conclude by the end of 2023.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.