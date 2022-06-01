Virtual Public Meeting Set for Proposed FM 3419 Bridge Replacement Project

TxDOT proposes to replace the FM 3419 bridge and approaches over I-30 in Bowie County, Texas. The bridge replacement at the crossover of FM 3419 would include the removal of the current main lane bridge and construction of a new structure, consisting of one 12-foot main lane in each direction, one 16-foot flush median, two 10-foot shoulders, and five-foot sidewalks in each direction.

New frontage road intersections would also be included with the bridge replacement. The new roadway would be designed to enhance safety and improve mobility for motorists by providing adequate sight distance at the frontage road intersections both north and south of I-30. The new bridge would also accommodate the freight corridor clearance of a minimum of 18.5 feet over I-30.

TxDOT will also provide a link to the I-30 Frontage Road and FM 989 project updates in this virtual meeting. This advisory notifies the public that TxDOT will be conducting a virtual public meeting on the proposed project.

The virtual meeting will be posted online at TxDOT. Search “I-30 at FM 3419”, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 by 12 p.m. The information will be available through at least Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The complete meeting notice can be viewed under hearings and meetings.