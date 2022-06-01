First Time Author Kelly Speck Celebrates Book Launch of Acclaimed New Family Memoir HOPE IN THE HEARTACHE
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautiful and powerful story elegantly written by inspiring mom and wife Kelly Speck, HOPE IN THE HEARTACHE chronicles the family journey of the Speck family as they navigate life as a family with a special needs child, son Bennett. The book was officially released on May 31st by Ballast Books.
Pictured L-R (back row): Allen Media Strategies Burke Allen, former Ballast Books Marketing Director Mary Beth Albertini, Ballast Books Publisher Andy Symonds (front row) Kelly and Bennett Speck.
The official book launch party in suburban Washington DC was attended by Ballast Books executives, including publisher Andy Symonds, Allen Media Strategies Chief Media Strategist Burke Allen, and Joel Dillion, President, and CEO of Jill’s House, a non-profit organization that provides respite for children with intellectual disabilities and their families in the greater Washington, DC area. A portion of all book sales proceeds benefits Jill’s House.
Dr. Steve Silvestro, MD and founder of the Child Repair Guide podcast said “I had the honor of being the Speck family’s pediatrician for over a decade…their story is a journey of hope, resilience, and love-one that has long inspired me, and one that will touch your heart as you read this book."
Synopsis:
He was born blue; he was barely alive. All the air had been sucked from the room.
Kelly Speck had planned for her newborn son, Bennett, to be placed on her bare chest for his first attempt at breastfeeding. Instead, he was whisked away to the NICU. It was, as Speck writes, “the kickoff of a nightmare journey.”
The doctors said the end was near for Bennett. Was there any hope?
Hope in the Heartache, Kelly Speck’s true-to-life and immaculately detailed memoir, tells of Bennett’s fight to survive and his family’s journey through grief and exhaustion in hospitals, churches, and insurance offices. Kelly and Travis Speck never lost faith, and in their devotion to God and family, they learned what matters most: hope.
Hope in the Heartache: The Journey of Grace and Growth with a Special Needs Child is at once a devastating and uplifting story. It’s for anyone who has faced trauma, for anyone supporting a loved one in crisis, and for anyone who needs to know how it might feel to confront — and overcome — true heartache.
For more information or to purchase an autographed and personally inscribed copy of the book, visit www.hopeintheheartache.com
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn