Crowe & Dunlevy Welcomes Dallas Tax Attorney, Nancy Collins

Nancy Allred Collins

Collins to Join Taxation, Private Wealth and Closely-Held Business Practice Groups

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce that Nancy Allred Collins has joined the firm as a director in the Dallas office, furthering the capabilities of the firm’s tax law practice.

A member of the Taxation Practice Group, Nancy focuses her practice on international, federal, state and local income taxation as well as gift and estate tax planning. Nancy advises public and private clients on taxation and tax compliance issues within a wide range of domestic and international transactions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, capital market transactions, cross-border arrangements and financial products and derivatives. As a member of the firm’s Private Wealth and Closely-Held Business Practice Group, she routinely assists family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals by developing complex strategies to meet domestic and foreign asset protection and estate planning goals.

Nancy received her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and received her LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Texas, graduating with highest honors. She has been ranked by Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for Tax Law.*

“Nancy is an experienced attorney with a deep knowledge of taxation law,” said Roger Stong, Crowe & Dunlevy president. “Her sound guidance and strategic, measured approach enables her to provide unique solutions to our clients’ tax matters.”

Active in the Dallas - Fort Worth community, Nancy serves as a member of Cary Council Founder’s Circle at UT Southwestern Medical Foundation and as Young Visionary Chair for Retina Foundation of the Southwest. She also volunteers with Dallas Young Lawyers Association, Dallas Housing Crisis Center and the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.

“The Dallas office is thrilled to add Nancy to its growing corporate team,” said Milan Markovic, a director and legal market analyst in Crowe & Dunlevy’s Dallas office. “Nancy is a top-flight tax lawyer who has close ties to the local legal and business communities. Our Texas-based clients will benefit greatly from Nancy’s experience in tax and trust and estates work.”

Nancy joins Crowe & Dunlevy from Katten Muchin Rosenman.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Best Lawyers or Super Lawyers.