Contract Crews to Implement Traffic Shift on SR-60 Improvement Project in Bradley County

 

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin shifting traffic on SR-60 from near Eveningside Drive to near Campbell Drive. Temporary lane closures for paving will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and Friday, June 3, 2022.

Once paving is complete, all traffic will be shifted east roughly twelve feet. Northbound traffic will use the new temporary pavement. Southbound traffic will use the existing northbound lane and center turn lane. The shift will remain in place for several months while crews reconfigure the main entrance to Cleveland Middle School and perform grading and drainage work through the area. Signage is posted and flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Delays are expected. Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area and consider an alternate route during this time.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

