Saskatchewan Has Proclaimed June as Deafblind Awareness Month

CANADA, June 1 - Released on June 1, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan, in collaboration with Canadian Deafblind Association (CDBA) Saskatchewan Chapter, has proclaimed June 2022 as Deafblind Awareness Month.

Individuals are considered deafblind if they have a combined loss of both hearing and vision to the point that neither can be used as a primary source of information gathering and communication.

"I am pleased to proclaim Deafblind Awareness Month to raise our understanding and awareness of deafblindness within Saskatchewan," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Our government is currently working on accessibility legislation which will help remove barriers for people with disabilities. It is important that we create an inclusive province where everyone can participate."

"CDBA Saskatchewan provides both residential and day program supports for people experiencing deafblindness," CDBA Saskatchewan Chapter Executive Director Leanne Kerr said. "Our Intervention Team comes up with amazingly creative ways to support the individuals while continuing to honour one of the most important principles of intervention, and that is 'Do with, not for.' The Intervenors empower the individuals to be as independent as possible, which can lead to feelings of satisfaction and pride for the Individuals we support. We continue to strive for the best in providing person-centered supports, and the assistance of the Saskatchewan government makes achieving this goal possible."

Saskatchewan is the first province outside of Ontario to establish Deafblind Community Services in Canada. In the 2022-23 provincial budget, government provided increased funding of $273,000 to fulfill the third year of the four-year commitment to establish and enhance services for people who are D/deaf and hard of hearing or deafblind.

This proclamation supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by helping to create awareness and understanding of the rights of people with disabilities. Saskatchewan residents and communities that have done work which aligns with the Disability Strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.

For more information about CDBA, please visit cdbanational.com.

