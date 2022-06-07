BostonSight's Dr. Karen G. Carrasquillo Promoted to Senior Vice President, Clinical and Professional Affairs
Expanded role will include developing BostonSight’s Educational Center of Excellence
Her passion and drive to educate, raise awareness, and promote our work has been a key driver in elevating BostonSight’s reputation to a well-recognized, supportive, and collaborative organization.”NEEDHAM, MA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today that Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Clinical and Professional Affairs. Dr. Carrasquillo previously served as Vice President, Clinical and Professional Affairs.
— Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO.
In this expanded role, Dr. Carrasquillo will build upon BostonSight’s educational initiatives by developing BostonSight’s educational center of excellence, which will provide education on scleral lenses and the treatment of ocular surface diseases. She will have broad responsibility for the development and growth of global market knowledge and demand for BostonSight lenses, treatments, innovations, research, and technologies.
“Dr. Carrasquillo’s passion and drive to educate, raise awareness, and promote our work has been a key driver in elevating BostonSight’s reputation to a well-recognized, supportive, and collaborative organization, ” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “Her unwavering commitment to BostonSight’s mission and vision has created a bridge to the international scleral lens community.”
Dr. Carrasquillo has a remarkable resume. She has contributed a vast amount of knowledge to the scleral lens industry based on her years of clinical and medical device design experience. In 2015, she led BostonSight in the research and development of the patented BostonSight SCLERAL FitKit®. She has been vital to the product’s success over the past 5 years and continues to lead product innovation. She is passionate about education. She founded and leads BostonSight’s annual FitAcademy®, a training program on ocular surface disease management and scleral lenses, and travels the world delivering lectures and workshops to educate optometrists globally on the benefits, challenges, and troubleshooting of scleral lenses. She is also a prolific author, having published close to thirty articles on scleral lenses and contributed to several scleral lens books and industry resources. Dr. Carrasquillo leads the team of PROSE® providers at the BostonSight Needham Clinic, where she sees PROSE patients. Her clinical experience drives advances in product development, patient care, and practitioner education. She is also an adjunct clinical professor at the New England College of Optometry and at the School of Optometry, MCPHS University, an advisory member of the Gas Permeable Lens Institute, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, Fellow of the Scleral Lens Education Society, and Fellow of the British Contact Lens Association.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL® was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
