BostonSight Expands to Europe with BostonSight SCLERAL and FitAcademy

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSightannounced today that BostonSight SCLERAL lenses are now available in Europe through its licensed manufacturer, Conóptica SL, a subsidiary of Hecht Contactlinsen. Eyecare practitioners in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco can now bring BostonSight’s data-driven lens technology to their patients. Conóptica has been providing gas permeable lenses, eyecare equipment, and training to eye care practitioners in Spain and beyond since 1963.“We are committed to providing eyecare practitioners around the world with the best specialty lens technology,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “Our partnership with Conoptica brings us one step closer to ensuring that everyone who needs a scleral lens, anywhere, will have access to best-in-class treatments and care.”In addition, BostonSight held FitAcademyInternational in Spain on November 21-22, 2025, bringing the FitAcademy brand of education to specialty lens fitters in Europe. The program, held in Barcelona, had more than 70 attendees and a curriculum delivered by top faculty from the region. Led by BostonSight’s Chief Innovation and Education Officer, Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, the faculty included Noelia Sabater Cruz, MD; Zoraida Del Campo, MD; Antonio Verdejo, DO, MSc; David Piñero, OD, PhD; Javi Rojas, OD; Javier Sebastián Carmona, DOO; Epifanio Ruiz Campos, DOO, GOO; Juan Bolívar Parra, DOO, FIAOMC, IACMM; and Jessica Costa, Máster en Optometría.About ConópticaConoptica has more than 55 years of experience in the contact lens and optometry industry. The company provides products, services, and education to eye care professionals to provide effective and tailored visual solutions. Learn more at https://www.conoptica.es/es/ About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

