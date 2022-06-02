ORTHOWORLD Projects Global Orthopedic Market to Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022
ORTHOWORLD® Inc.’s newest installment of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT® estimates worldwide orthopedic sales of $54 billion.CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTHOWORLD® Inc. today released public and private orthopedic company sales estimates along with Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine and Orthobiologics market projections in THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT®.
The seven largest orthopedic companies—DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex and NuVasive—all with revenue exceeding $1 billion annually, control nearly 66% of the market, up almost 3% from a year earlier, according to the report.
“Stryker reclaimed the No. 1 position in orthopedics due to its acquisition of Wright Medical,” said Mike Evers, co-author of the report and Digital Content Strategist for ORTHOWORLD. “Globus Medical, Aesculap and an aggressively acquisitive DJO/Enovis are next in line to move up to the $1 billion+ tier.”
In addition to the top tier of companies, ORTHOWORLD specializes in reporting orthopedic sales for dozens of smaller companies such as ATEC, Corin, SeaSpine, Paragon 28, Medartis, ulrich medical and Exactech.
“Proprietary revenue estimates for smaller orthopedic companies remain a vital component of our report,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD. “Our Members seek to boost their competitive intelligence and identify acquisition targets. Our orthopedic sales estimates for over 30 private companies are essential in providing a thorough review of the orthopedic industry.”
THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence by reviewing key industry trends, highlighting strategic product launches and M&A activity, and offering a five-year forecast of the market. The report serves the needs of the orthopedic community through an individual, annual Membership fee. ORTHOWORLD’s Membership comprises orthopedic executives and those interested in the continued advancement of the specialty.
Learn more about the report from ORTHOWORLD.com.
Carolyn LaWell
ORTHOWORLD
+1 440-543-2101
carolyn@orthoworld.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn