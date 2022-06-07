Independent B2B Ratings Service Recognizes Accelerance for Record High Client Reviews
Accelerance receives a record number of top-scoring client reviews on the leading B2B ratings platform, Clutch.REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerance, the global software outsourcing authority®, has gained recognition for receiving a record number of top-rated client reviews from a prestigious third-party business rating service.
During the last 12 months, clients submitted over 20 reviews to Accelerance's profile on Clutch, a leading ratings and reviews platform for business-to-business service providers. Clutch independently contacts clients to verify their submitted reviews.
Accelerance earned a perfect score - 5.0 out of 5.0 stars - from its software development outsourcing clients, elevating it to "Gold Verified" status, the highest tier on Clutch (above its "Silver" and "Bronze" rankings). For two decades, Accelerance, based out of Silicon Valley, has successfully helped US clients access quality, affordable engineering teams from its world's largest certified software development network.
“We are thrilled that Clutch provides Accelerance with a forum to showcase our client successes from 20 years of helping hundreds of US, UK and Australian companies to find the ideal, trustworthy and proven offshore partner for their development efforts,” says Andy Hilliard, CEO of Accelerance.
“The validation from Clutch reflects that clients count on Accelerance as a trusted partner to reduce outsourcing risk and to help them quickly realize value when they move to a globally-distributed software development model.”
Clutch's parent company, The Manifest, regularly acknowledges those B2B companies that are among the most reviewed and recommended in its key regions. Accelerance achieved a top position for companies in the prestigious, tech-intensive San Francisco area.
Accelerance received the highest number of new reviews over the past year in these Clutch lists: Software Development Companies, Mobile App Development Companies, and Web Development Companies.
Clients awarded Accelerance top scores in the four key service dimensions for Clutch ratings:
- Quality of services and deliverables
- Overall value and delivery within budget
- Ability to meet deadlines and agreed-upon project schedules
- Willingness to refer a colleague to the company
The high marks underscore Accelerance's consistent success in delivering top-notch software outsourcing teams and outcomes. Clutch evaluates each client's portfolio of projects and the types of projects the company completed for those clients. Clients' reviews are verified with a Clutch analyst over the phone or are completed online.
About Accelerance
Accelerance is the premier global software outsourcing authority® for technology leaders seeking top-tier software development resources and professional consulting services. Our trusted advisors help you with effective software outsourcing strategies through better planning, partner selection, and engagement management.
