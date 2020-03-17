Accelerance Names Andy Hilliard as Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerance , a US-based consulting firm which helps technology leaders create and execute effective strategies for global software outsourcing, announced Andy Hilliard as Chief Executive Officer replacing outgoing CEO, Steve Mezak. Mr. Hilliard previously served as President of Accelerance, overseeing Sales since 2009.In his role as CEO, Hilliard is responsible for driving the company forward through new ideas, a strong culture, and engagement with the market. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, he will build and evangelize the Accelerance brand, attract and retain key talent and work across functions and with clients to ensure success.Before joining Accelerance, Hilliard founded a software engineering services firm in San Jose, Costa Rica growing it to nearly 300 engineers in 5 years. He was also one of Cognizant’s first US-based Division Managers. Since then, Cognizant has grown from 700 employees to over 290,000. Hilliard grew up in Santa Rosa, California, was a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, IL.For more information on Accelerance service offerings, methodology and how to mitigate risks when outsourcing software engineering, connect with us here



