Industry Leading Global Software Firm Announces Addition of New Senior Managing Director

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerance , a US-based consulting firm which helps technology leaders create and execute effective strategies for global software outsourcing, welcomes Rich Wanden as the Senior Managing Director responsible for Customer Experience, Marketing and Sales.Wanden is a seasoned outsourcing, consulting and advisory sales leader with 25 years of experience in senior sales and leadership roles in outsourcing firms in the US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. Relocating from Sydney, Australia, Wanden brings a customer-first mindset focused on clients’ business outcomes, problem solving and assuring Accelerance delivers customer success.“Accelerance is passionate about delivering an innovative solution to global software outsourcing and I’m thrilled to be joining the team,” says Wanden. “I look forward to optimizing the customer experience and the overall advancement of Accelerance.”“We’re very excited to have Rich on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities complement our growing team of seasoned executives. Accelerance is growing and evolving quickly and Rich is the right person at the right time to help organize and support that growth, “ says Andy Hilliard, CEO of Accelerance.Wanden has a track record of building and managing teams that create optimal client-partner relationships by providing experienced advice and assistance to both parties. Accelerance is excited for his leadership, feedback and advice as a major proponent of our growth and success in 2020.“As an organization we connect highly innovative software development firms with US, UK and Australian based clients. High labor costs and local talent shortages hurt businesses that rely on software for innovation and growth in a variety of ways - we solve those challenges with our suite of advisory and connective services” says Hilliard. “Due to a shift in our business model and executive team, we found a need to bring on a multi-faceted sales leader who can not only lead our sales team, but also provide advice and innovation to Accelerance as a whole. As a company, we felt it was time for a superior process.”For more information on Accelerance service offerings, methodology and how to mitigate risks when outsourcing software engineering, connect with us



