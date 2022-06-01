DED awards more than $41 million through Community Development Block Grant program to 41 communities for COVID-19 projects

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today it will award $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 Missouri communities to help them prevent, prepare for, and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19. Funded project types include broadband development, infrastructure improvements, public facility construction, and more.

“As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”

“The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens communities, as well as our state’s economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud of the progress made using these funds and grateful for the support of our federal partners, as we help Missourians prosper.”

About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG-CV program or other CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.



CDBG-CV award recipients:

City of Bloomfield - $1,963,104

Public Office Building Construction

The City will construct a new community center to address the unmet need for a safe location for citizens to meet.

City of Caruthersville - $1,996,399

Broadband Infrastructure Development

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the City will ensure 100 percent of residents have access to fiber internet.

City of Dexter - $1,440,313

Wastewater Treatment Improvements

The City will build disinfection facilities to detect COVID-19 and E-coli that would help prepare for any future outbreak.

City of Gallatin - $351,705

Automated Metering Infrastructure

The City will construct automated metering equipment to protect staff and prevent interactions that could spread Covid-19.

City of Holland - $766,945

Community Facility Construction

The City will construct a community facility and offer services to residents, such as civic gatherings and blood drives, and better address the City's needs.

City of Homestown - $619,340

Community Center Construction

The City will build a new community center after a fire burned down its previous location that will host vaccine clinics, blood drives, and gather while practicing COVID-19 protocols.

City of Jefferson - $2,000,000

Cole County Emergency Medical Services Facility

Cole County EMS will expand its services and strengthen its preparedness and capacity to respond to COVID-19 and other emergencies.

City of Jefferson - $575,760

Transformational Housing

The City will create a rapid rehousing facility to help safeguard vulnerable populations against COVID-19.

City of Kennett - $1,755,700

Fire Station Construction

The City will construct a new fire station to better respond to COVID-19 and the rise of emergency call volume.

City of Kirksville - $627,103

911 Emergency System Stabilization

The City will expand its current 911 call center and implement technology upgrades to better serve the community during emergencies.

City of La Plata - $220,279

Supplement Funding for La Plata’s Street Improvements

The City will complete its street improvement project.

City of LaPlata - $167,333

Electronic Metering Improvements

The City will construct automated metering equipment to protect staff and prevent interactions that could spread COVID-19.

City of Lexington - $132,813

Police Department Covid-19 Counter Measures

The City will implement HVAC improvements to its police department to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among police officers, first responders, etc.

City of Lexington - $185,937

Fire Department and EMS Covid-19 Counter Measures

The City will implement HVAC improvements to its fire department and EMS facility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 amongst firefighting staff, EMS providers, etc.

City of Lexington - $427,133

Wastewater Treatment Plant Covid-19 Counter Measures

The City will implement HVAC improvements to its wastewater treatment facility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and detect it in wastewater.

City of Licking - $1,690,000

Texas County Memorial Hospital Emergency Response Site

The City will create a new emergency health care response site so that residents have access to nearby health care services.

City of Macon - $1,370,000

Macon Broadband Accessibility Wi-Fi Park

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the City will create a public WiFi park.

City of Madison - $119,317

Electronic Metering Improvements

The City will construct automated metering equipment to protect staff and prevent interactions that could spread COVID-19.

City of Malden - $1,427,038

Community Center Renovation

The City will make renovations and make the community center more effective, useful, and adequate to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

City of Moline Acres - $1,089,500

Community Center Construction

The City will construct a community facility to meet the need for a public facility along a public transportation route.

City of Morehouse - $594,540

Community Center Construction

The City will construct a new community center to have a place to gather while following COVID-19 protocols.

City of Parnell - $667,788

Water Distribution System Improvements

The City will make repairs to its water tower and distribution system to alleviate the health and security risks the city is currently facing.

City of Perry - $1,162,700

Multi-purpose Building Construction

The City will construct a multi-purpose facility to create a space to gather while practicing social distancing and other CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

City of Puxico - $748,400

Broadband Infrastructure Development

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the City will ensure 100 percent of residents have access to fiber internet.

City of Risco - $540,298

Broadband Infrastructure Development

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the City will ensure 100 percent of residents have access to fiber internet.

City of Sikeston - $1,991,450

Homeless Shelter Construction

The City will construct a new homeless shelter.

City of Steele - $1,655,000

Steele Head Start Facility

The City will construct a new Head Start facility designed to minimize the health and safety risks from COVID-19 and other diseases.

City of Vandalia - $463,853

Electronic Meter Reading Improvements

The City will construct automated metering equipment to protect staff and prevent interactions that could spread COVID-19.

County of Carter - $363,619

Carter County Nutrition Center Renovations

The County will make renovations to better serve citizens’ using its nutrition center, which has seen a record number of users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County of Dunklin - $1,996,400

Broadband Infrastructure Development

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the County will ensure 90 percent of residents would have access to fiber internet.

County of Macon - $1,719,800

Public Water Supply District #1 Improvements

The County will construct a new water tower and distribution system upgrades to address the need for safe and reliable drinking water for two communities.

County of Marion - $2,000,000

Douglass Community Services Facility Improvements

The County will make renovations and upgrades to their Douglas Community Services facility to better serve their users.

County of Pike - $734,000

Public Water Supply District #1 Improvements

The County will upgrade its water distribution system to better meet its needs.

County of Ripley - $426,208

Public Water Supply District #1 Improvements

The County will upgrade its water distribution system to better meet its needs.

County of Ripley - $927,071

Public Water Supply District #2 Improvements

The County will upgrade its water distribution system to better meet its needs.

County of Ripley - $531,933

Ripley County Jail Improvements

The County will complete construction of its jail facility and install needed equipment.

County of St. Francois - $2,000,000

St. Francois County Behavioral Health Care Project

The County will create a single location mental health service for those in need of behavioral health services in southeast Missouri.

County of Stoddard - $1,996,400

Broadband Infrastructure Development

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the County will ensure 95 percent of residents who are underserved will have access to reliable broadband internet.

County of Wayne - $198,428

Wayne County Nutrition Center Renovations

The County will make renovations to better serve citizens’ using its nutrition center, which has seen a record number of users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County of Wayne - $971,999

Broadband Infrastructure Development

After COVID-19 exposed the lack of reliable high-speed internet, the County will ensure residents have access to fiber internet.

State of Missouri - $613,750

MACOG Broadband Planning

MACOG will develop broadband modeling and engineering feasibility plans throughout the state.



Total

$41,229,356