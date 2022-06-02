Crestcom Celebrates Levitt-Safety’s First Custom Leadership Program Graduates
“Leadership Foundations” is an interactive, modular leadership development program catered to the evolving workforce.
Our great team and strong culture are the key to Levitt-Safety’s success. Programs like this give our team the tools they need to have continued success serving our customers every day.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2022 -- Crestcom and Levitt-Safety are excited to wrap up our first year-long development program, designed to develop skills & competencies across seven key platforms for Levitt-Safety’s leadership team. Working with Steve Leslie, a culture and leadership development expert and Managing Crestcom Partner, 53 Levitt-Safety employees celebrate the graduations from this interactive, modular leadership development program branded “Levitt-Safety’s Leadership Foundations.”
— Bruce Levitt, President, Levitt-Safety
“Our vision was to develop a custom program that was agile, aligned with our 35 Fundamentals, and provided a consistent leadership language for all leaders across our organization, nationwide,” says Kayla Torontow, Director of People and Culture, Levitt-Safety. “With Crestcom, we have the right partner and will continue this program for all new managers and supervisors at Levitt-Safety, whether new to the company or newly-promoted through our Build Your Career philosophy.”
“We are very excited to support the Levitt-Safety vision on scaling, developing, and sustaining leadership nationally,” says Steve Leslie, Partner, Crestcom International. “Levitt-Safety has a culture of high performance and continuous improvement, and we could not be more thrilled with this opportunity.”
Levitt-Safety is a safety-focused company with the best interests of its employees and customer base in mind. In addition to selling safety supplies and service equipment, Levitt-Safety finds the best solutions from manufacturers, trains their technicians to service the equipment properly, and provides safety equipment rental. They also train teams on equipment and concepts like confined space or working at heights to help bolster workplace confidence and safety. Levitt-Safety is committed to growing its leadership team and supporting its employees to build long, successful careers.
Crestcom provides organizations with an internationally recognized leadership development program in standard and customized formats. This program provides managers with practical tools and skills they can apply directly in their daily work to improve goal attainment and business success.
The leadership sessions were held over 12 months and involved virtual, real-time sessions that were highly interactive. The sessions alternate between training modules and application sessions designed to apply the material learned. This is a people-focused program with personalized elements designed to help participants identify their own takeaways from each session.
About Crestcom
Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.
Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.
About Levitt-Safety
Levitt-Safety is a national provider of life, fire, and environmental safety products, services, and training. With strategically located branches across Canada, Levitt-Safety is ideally equipped to serve companies of any size or industry who want to create a culture of safety in their organization. Media contact Saroj Motwani ( Saroj.Motwani@levitt-safety.com).
