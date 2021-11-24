Crestcom Partners With Digital Smart LabelTM Startup Danavation Technologies to Ramp Up Leadership and Culture
Good leaders lead, great leaders, create new leaders. It is our responsibility to provide our up-and-coming leaders with the tools they will need to succeed today and in the future.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crestcom and Danavation announce their partnership to develop high-performing company culture and leadership for Danavation’s leadership team. Working with Harold Goldberg, a leadership development expert and Crestcom Licensee, Danavation team members will complete a culture, leadership, and development program.
— Harold Goldberg, Crestcom Licensee
“Leadership is critical to the success of every business, and that is particularly true for those that are ramping up like Danavation,” says John Ricci, President & CEO of Danavation. “We’re thrilled to partner with Harold Goldberg and Crestcom to help our team develop these critical skills that will allow them to step up and successfully lead our growing business.”
Established in 2018, Danavation is transforming the retail landscape in NorthAmerica with Digital Smart LabelsTM, a state-of-the-art micro e-paper display that automates labelling, pricing, product information, and promotions in real-time. Digital Smart LabelsTM eliminate the mundane task of updating paper price tags, allowing retailers to streamline operations and focus on high-impact tasks such as customer service and developing product knowledge. This technology can also be used in other industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and warehousing, office space, military supply chain, animal shelters, and more.
Crestcom provides organizations with an internationally recognized leadership development program, The Bullet Proof® Manager. This program provides managers with practical tools and skills they can apply directly in their daily work to improve goal attainment and business success. Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes. Crestcom has trained over 15,000 participants from over 3,100 companies over the last 10 years in Canada.
As part of this partnership, Danavation team members will participate in multiple interactive leadership development sessions. The program has been developed using Crestcom International’s 30 years of leadership development expertise, mixed with the latest research in adult learning methods and contemporary business trends. Sessions have also been tailored for the unique needs of leadership teams in tech startup companies. Each of the sessions will focus on a specific area of culture and leadership development. The curriculum covers:
1. How to shape high-performing cultures
2. How to connect, inspire, engage, and lead the most diverse teams in history 3. Communicating for impact and maximum results
4. Working with multigenerational and diverse teams
5. Developing effective and devoted employees
6. Igniting a culture of accountability
7. Mastering negotiation
In addition to the leadership sessions, Harold Goldberg will facilitate session debriefs and follow-ups, and provide additional support as needed.
About Crestcom
Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom has partnered with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.
Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.
About Danavation
Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enable companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities, and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage.
