Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,765 in the last 365 days.

Crestcom Celebrates an Award Winning Year

With four awards and counting, Crestcom is having a record year in 2021!

2021 organizations have had to evolve culture, in our new virtual workplace. It's great to see this validation of our model, through these multiple awards, all driven by client feedback.”
— Steve Leslie
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crestcom is celebrating a record year with four industry awards. The recognition solidifies Crestcom’s place as an industry leader for the fourth year in a row.

Training Industry Watchlist
Training Industry has named Crestcom International to its Leadership Training Companies Watch List in 2018, 19, 20 & 21. Training Industry’s Top 20 lists are based on extensive research, interactions with companies around the world, and thorough analysis of their capabilities.

HR Reporter Readers Choice in Leadership & Team Development 2021
Canadian HR Reporter compiled an impressive list of vendors and suppliers to the HR community from across the country, based on the Canadian HR Reporter team’s knowledge and additional research within each area. Crestcom International won in the Leadership and Team Development category in 2019, 20, & 21.

Training Magazine Network Choice Award 2021
Training magazine unveiled the winners of the 2021 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards —a crowd-sourced vendor awards program that recognizes outstanding training products and
solutions. Crestcom International won in the Leadership Development category.

Stevie Award 2021
The International Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations. Crestcom International was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category in 2018, 19, & 20 and a Bronze Stevie® Award in 2021.


Crestcom provides organizations with an internationally recognized leadership development program, The Bullet Proof® Manager. This program provides managers with practical tools and skills they can apply directly in their daily work to improve goal attainment and business success. Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.


About Crestcom

Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.

Stephen Leslie
Crestcom
+1 416-998-3756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Crestcom Leadership

You just read:

Crestcom Celebrates an Award Winning Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.