Crestcom Celebrates an Award Winning Year
With four awards and counting, Crestcom is having a record year in 2021!
2021 organizations have had to evolve culture, in our new virtual workplace. It's great to see this validation of our model, through these multiple awards, all driven by client feedback.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crestcom is celebrating a record year with four industry awards. The recognition solidifies Crestcom’s place as an industry leader for the fourth year in a row.
— Steve Leslie
Training Industry Watchlist
Training Industry has named Crestcom International to its Leadership Training Companies Watch List in 2018, 19, 20 & 21. Training Industry’s Top 20 lists are based on extensive research, interactions with companies around the world, and thorough analysis of their capabilities.
HR Reporter Readers Choice in Leadership & Team Development 2021
Canadian HR Reporter compiled an impressive list of vendors and suppliers to the HR community from across the country, based on the Canadian HR Reporter team’s knowledge and additional research within each area. Crestcom International won in the Leadership and Team Development category in 2019, 20, & 21.
Training Magazine Network Choice Award 2021
Training magazine unveiled the winners of the 2021 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards —a crowd-sourced vendor awards program that recognizes outstanding training products and
solutions. Crestcom International won in the Leadership Development category.
Stevie Award 2021
The International Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations. Crestcom International was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category in 2018, 19, & 20 and a Bronze Stevie® Award in 2021.
Crestcom provides organizations with an internationally recognized leadership development program, The Bullet Proof® Manager. This program provides managers with practical tools and skills they can apply directly in their daily work to improve goal attainment and business success. Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.
About Crestcom
Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.
