NorthStar Luxury Homes Trusts Industry Leading Wafflemat Foundation System for Their High Performance Properties

Wafflemat is a superior foundation system. I want my customer to know that this home will never have a foundation problem.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthStar Luxury Homes, the leading custom home builder in North Texas has chosen the world's leading foundation system, Wafflemat for their latest project in Fairview, TX. NorthStar owner Barry Hensley insists on making quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction high on his priority list, and he says these are the reasons why he made the choice to go with Wafflemat. NorthStar Luxury Homes has been in business since 1985, providing what Hensley describes as "High Performance" custom builds. NorthStar builds energy efficient and Green Certified custom homes. Hensley prides himself in using only the latest in building technology, to offer his customers the very best options in comfort, security and sustainability solutions.
Speaking about his latest project in Fairview, Barry Hensley went on to explain why Wafflemat was his choice going forward. “Wafflemat is a unique foundation system designed for use on expansible, collapsable and rocky soil, helping to keep foundations free from damage while speeding up the construction process. I chose Wafflemat for this project because I want my customer to know that this home will never have a foundation problem. I give my customers the best in Indoor Air Quality, Comfort, Security, and a host of other amenities for their home. I am committed to giving them the best in foundation technology as well.”
Since its introduction almost thirty years ago, the Wafflemat foundation system has helped to transform how residential and commercial structures are built. This fits in with NorthStar's vision of making the most energy efficient homes possible. Barry Hensley, General Manager, has 33 years experience in residential construction and is a Master Certified Green Builder. He has adopted the principle of “Practical Green”, meaning that he selects the “Green” components that make sense. Wafflemat is the choice for practical Green Builders, as it is made from recycled plastic and saves materials by allowing builders to use less concrete, water and steel.
Wafflemat will allow NorthStar Luxury homes to continue to create the best luxury custom builds that North Texas has to offer for the foreseeable future. Barry Hensley takes pride in building homes that exceed Energy Star and Green Building Program requirements, while keeping costs inside the agreed upon budget. Wafflemat allows him to use even fewer materials and man hours to make a superior, longer lasting foundation that will resist damage from weather and moisture for decades to come.
