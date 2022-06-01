Founder of Christian Concern on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast

Official Logo 2022

Andrea Williams (Courtesy Photo)

Andrea Williams founded Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre.

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Williams the founder of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre is our guest on the June 6th livecast.

Williams qualified as a barrister in 1988. With her background in law, she founded Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, which have run some of the most high-profile Christian freedom cases and campaigns in Europe, according to the biography provided to Truth & Liberty Coalition.

“She is a leading analyst, campaigner and spokeswoman on issues of national importance in the moral life of the nation and a defender of Christian liberties in the parliamentary process, the justice system and the media,” according to her biography. “She is passionate about seeing our culture transformed by the gospel in every area of society.”

The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.

Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/

Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.

About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
--30--

Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
719-651-5943
email us here

You just read:

Founder of Christian Concern on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
719-651-5943
Company/Organization
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863
United States
719.651.5943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Founder of Christian Concern on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Watch Kristan Hawkins on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Community Partnership Family Resource Center Announces Capital Campaign and Enhanced Community Focus
View All Stories From This Author