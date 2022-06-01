Founder of Christian Concern on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Andrea Williams founded Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Williams the founder of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre is our guest on the June 6th livecast.
Williams qualified as a barrister in 1988. With her background in law, she founded Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, which have run some of the most high-profile Christian freedom cases and campaigns in Europe, according to the biography provided to Truth & Liberty Coalition.
“She is a leading analyst, campaigner and spokeswoman on issues of national importance in the moral life of the nation and a defender of Christian liberties in the parliamentary process, the justice system and the media,” according to her biography. “She is passionate about seeing our culture transformed by the gospel in every area of society.”
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
