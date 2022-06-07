BusinessExpos.com Brings Largest CannaTech Expo in the East to New Jersey Next Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals for the East’s largest B2B CannaTech Expo from June 14th - 15th, 2022 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.
With over 150 exhibitors, 50+ top-notch seminar speakers, and many key sponsors, this is one event serious CannaTech professionals will not want to miss.
“Our sponsors’ knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with BusinessExpos.com, said. “We are pleased to have them.”
Our sponsors include:
● Magazzu Law Firm
● Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan
● Simple Solvents
● Proteus 420
● Mackewich Legal Counsel
● Anion
● Universal Export Limited
● Sensi Magazine
● Cannabis & Tech Today
● Cannabis Science and Technology
With seminars covering a variety of topics from Risk Management and Marketing all the way to the latest in Cultivation and Processing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about every facet of this booming $879 million industry.
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Wynn said.
Additionally, as one of 50+ seminar speakers, expo attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about the latest updates to New Jersey's cannabis regulations directly from Dianna Houenou, commission chair of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, on June 15th at 10:15 a.m.
Other key sessions include:
● “Twenty-Five Steps to Obtain A Cannabis License in New Jersey” - Louis N. Magazzu, Magazzu Law Firm
● “Preparing for the Regulated Adult-Use Cannabis Market and Why Compliance Matters” - Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Service
● “Cannabis License Opportunities in New Jersey and New York” - John Mackewich, Mackewich Legal Counsel
● “Attracting and Managing Investors” - Clement Hayes, Block45 Legal
● “Cannabis Trimming by the Numbers” - Anthony Awerbuch, Grow Light Central
● “Advanced Extraction Technology” - Joshua Alper, Harvest 360 Technologies
To view the full agenda schedule, visit https://businessexpos.com/agenda.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” Wynn said.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our other Emerging Industry expos? Consider these dates in our lineup:
● Illinois CannaTech - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
● Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28 - 29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH
● Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2-3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
● MI CannaTech - May 3-4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
