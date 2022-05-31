Measures to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Pass Senate

Bill sponsor Senator Alessandra Biaggi said, “In light of SCOTUS' projected opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, New York must strengthen its standing as a safe haven for people seeking reproductive care. We must protect anyone who travels to New York State to receive an abortion or gender-affirming healthcare from unlawful interference with their rights. The FIRE HATE act gives individuals the opportunity for legal redress by establishing a countersuit. I would like to thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for prioritizing this life-saving package of bills. While other states turn back the clock on reproductive rights, New York must serve as a beacon of light for those seeking abortion.”

Bill sponsor Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Across our country, we are seeing swift action to criminalize reproductive healthcare, laying bare the urgency of this moment for the State of New York to ensure that, no matter what happens at the federal level, we are a safe place for everyone providing and seeking an abortion here. In the State Senate, we’re fighting back by advancing a proactive slate of legislation that will strengthen our fundamental reproductive rights and create equity for our most vulnerable. I’m proud to sponsor a bill as part of this critical package that protects New York medical practitioners from lawsuits should they perform an abortion for a patient whose home state has made this vital healthcare illegal. I will always fight to protect and expand access to reproductive healthcare, and I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to ensure that every person in need of an abortion can find one safely, here in New York.”

Bill sponsor Senator Anna Kaplan said, “With the fate of Roe hanging in the balance, red states across the country are salivating at the opportunity to restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare, with many declaring war on doctors who provide reproductive health services. Here in New York, we’re standing up for the rights of women to access reproductive healthcare, and we’re standing up for the rights of doctors to provide the services women rely on – no matter what happens at the Supreme Court. My bill will protect doctors from frivolous actions against their credibility by shameless anti-choice laws in red states, and it will ensure that women subjected to draconian restrictions on their bodies can find safe haven in New York and access health services here without endangering the medical professionals treating them. I’m proud to be the sponsor of this legislation along with my partner Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, and I’m grateful for the leadership of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in ensuring that reproductive rights in New York are protected no matter what.”

Bill sponsor Senator Liz Krueger said, “In the face of the Supreme Court's radical extremist draft opinion, it is now more vital than ever that we explore every avenue to counter the assault on Americans' rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies. At this critical moment New York must ensure abortion access both to New Yorkers and refugees from other states who are being denied their basic rights, and we must offer all the protection we can for New York healthcare providers against abhorrent and regressive laws in other states that seek to punish them for providing legal abortion services in New York. This package of bills represents an important first step in making New York a safe haven for those in need of abortion care, those who help them, and those who provide that much-needed care.”

Bill sponsor Senator Brad Hoylman said, “While reproductive rights are under attack nationwide, New York must be a leader in protecting people from violations of their bodily autonomy. This package of bills not only ensures all New Yorkers the right to make the best choice for them and their families, but also makes our state a safe haven for women across the country to exercise that right. I am proud that my bill with Assembly Member Glick, S.470, is included in this package. The bill would direct the Commissioner of Health to study and report on unlicensed facilities that offer pregnancy-related services but don’t provide or refer for comprehensive reproductive health care, which would help identify gaps in pregnancy support statewide.”