Senate Passes John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York

L. Joy Williams, President of Brooklyn NAACP and Legislative Director for the NAACP New York State Conference of Branches said, “The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York represents hope for New Yorkers of color who are entitled to an equal opportunity to hold local government officials accountable at the ballot box. I commend the steadfast leadership of Senator Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Latrice Walker along with Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie in making sure New York State leads the country by passing the strongest and most comprehensive state voting rights act to date, with the nation’s first state pre clearance program. This historic vote comes at a time when leadership from elected officials on voting rights is desperately needed and provides a roadmap for our colleagues in other states fighting for voting rights that change is possible.”

Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause/NY said, “Once again, the New York State Senate is leading the way and prioritizing election reform with the Voting Rights Package passed today. The Voting Rights Act, as well as the banning of all-in-one machines — which are wasteful, insecure and deeply flawed — is precedent setting, making New York a national leader. Now, the Assembly must pass this same package and secure the right to vote.”

Perry Grossman, Supervising Attorney, Voting Rights Project, New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) said, “Voting rights are under attack around the country and, in the absence of federal leadership, New York has the blueprint for fair and just elections. Today, by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York, Senate lawmakers made an enormous stride toward ensuring communities that have historically been denied an equal opportunity to participate in the political process can cast a meaningful ballot — without obstruction, interference, or discrimination, and we urge the Assembly to follow their lead. We’re also immensely grateful that the Senate passed a bill today establishing the New York Voting and Elections Database, which creates a vital resource to diagnose and cure inequities in voting with data required for evidence-based policymaking.”

Blair Horner, NYPIRG Executive Director said, “NYPIRG applauds Senate action on this package of elections reforms. Included in these measures are new tools to combat efforts to suppress the vote. Given the ongoing attacks on voting rights, these steps can show the nation a blueprint for action.”

Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Board of Elections Commissioner and Chair of the NYS Elections Commissioner Association Democratic Caucus said, “Now more than ever it is important for New York to lead on the issue of Voter protection. Passing The Rep. John Lewis Voting Rights Act (S1046E) will establish New York as a national leader in this important fight. This comprehensive first of its kind bill will provide needed oversight which is specially needed with the failure of the federal courts to protect voters. This bill along with enhancing penalties for the Act to Penalize Voter Deception and Suppression (S1032) and Preventing Electronic Interference (S118) will give New Yorkers the protections needed to ensure successful elections. Finally, the Establishing the New York Voting and Elections Database (S8202) will provide a standard for retention of election data that is vital for campaigns and activists to conduct elections and locate it in a central depository that will be a benefit for all of New York.”

Lurie Daniel-Favors, Esq, Acting Executive Director, Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College (CLSJ) said, “The New York State Voting Rights Act proposed by State Senator Zellnor Myrie and passed by the Senate will protect Black New Yorkers and other people of color from voter discrimination fueled by restrictive and onerous laws that chip away at minority suffrage. This critical legislation will restore the protections gutted by the 2013 Shelby County vs Holder Supreme Court decision and allow our communities to more freely engage in America’s great democracy by casting ballots to determine its future at every level. This is the very type of community-centered leadership that our communities deserve.”

Lourdes M. Rosado, President and General Counsel of LatinoJustice PRLDEF said, “As we’re seeing hundreds of bills introduced around the country to suppress voting and silence voters of color, passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York is critical to strengthen protections against racial discrimination and voter intimidation at the polls. LatinoJustice PRLDEF strongly supports the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York because it will help us protect the fundamental right to vote and make voting more accessible to our Latino communities and all voters.”