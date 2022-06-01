NEWS RELEASE

The National Center for State Courts

Contact: Molly Justice

Director of Communications and Online Media

mjustice@ncsc.org

(757) 259-1564

The DC Courts

Contact: Doug Buchanan

Director of Media and Public Relations

Douglas.Buchanan@dccsystem.gov

(202) 879-1705

National Center for State Courts announces $10 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to improve housing stability across the country

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 1, 2022 - The National Center for State Courts (NCSC) today announced it has received a $10 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to strengthen eviction diversion efforts in state courts and improve housing stability.

The landmark announcement took place during an event at the Historic DC Courthouse in Washington, D.C. Courts in the District of Columbia and eight states are the beneficiaries of the Wells Fargo Foundation grant and NCSC’s Eviction Diversion Initiative.

The announcement made this morning can be viewed on the DC Court’s Facebook page.

“This unprecedented support from the Wells Fargo Foundation gives us the opportunity to help courts and communities overcome the housing challenges experienced as a result of the pandemic,” said NCSC President Mary C. McQueen.

“By equipping courts with the needed resources and strategies to prevent avoidable evictions and promote housing stability, we’re working to permanently change how courts approach housing problems in a sustainable way that fairly supports all parties,” she added. “The harm of eviction disproportionately falls on communities of color, and courts play an important role in helping vulnerable communities obtain access to services needed to resolve the immediate crisis and move toward housing stability.”

Courts were selected for the program through a competitive application process reviewed by the EDI Advisory Council, which includes state supreme court chief justices, state court administrators and a Wells Fargo Foundation representative. Each court will use the grant funding to hire dedicated staff to implement holistic, sustainable, and community-driven strategies for resolving eviction problems.

Courts will benefit from ongoing peer learning opportunities, a national evaluation led by Stout Risius Ross LLC, and intensive technical assistance provided by NCSC as they implement eviction diversion and court reform strategies that leverage community resources including legal aid and mediation services, housing and financial counseling, and rental assistance programs.

“With eviction moratoriums ending, there’s an urgency to find more ways to keep people in their home,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs at Wells Fargo. “This grant will help address the eviction issue holistically by bringing landlords, tenants, judges and key stakeholders together to work toward equitable resolutions. With this kind of collaboration, we believe communities, like Washington D.C., will lead the way in transforming the eviction process and achieve better outcomes for people’s lives and livelihoods.”

“This is such a tremendous opportunity to improve upon what we have already built over the course of the global pandemic,” said DC Court of Appeals Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. “With the commitment and contributions from the National Center for State Courts and Wells Fargo Foundation, the DC Courts remain as committed as ever to do what we can to keep people in their homes during these turbulent times.”

DETAILS OF DC COURTS EVICTION DIVERSION GRANT WITH NCSC:

Total Award : $605,847 over 2-year period, Courts to provide $175,636 in matching funds in year 2

Expense Breakdown :

2 Civil Case Management Facilitators- $384,040 (over 2 years)

To triage landlord and tenant cases upon case initiation and assign them to a case management pathway, and contact parties to provide information about the court process and resources available for assistance

2 Court Navigator Facilitators - $297,443 (over 2 years)

To help landlord and tenant litigants better understand the court process and access legal services, housing counseling, financial assistance and other social services

Public Education Initiative in Partnership with Greater Washington Urban League - $100,000

Includes developing educational materials, creating print and digital posters to be displayed at strategic locations in targeted communities, as well as radio and television public service announcements

Additional states benefiting from the grant program include Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Visit ncsc.org/eviction for more information about NCSC’s Eviction Diversion Initiative.

###

The National Center for State Courts, headquartered in Williamsburg, Va., is a nonprofit court organization dedicated to improving the administration of justice by providing leadership and service to the state courts. Founded in 1971 by the Conference of Chief Justices and Chief Justice of the United States Warren E. Burger, NCSC provides education, training, technology, management, and research services to the nation’s state courts. Learn more at ncsc.org.

National Center for State Courts, 300 Newport Avenue, Williamsburg, VA 23185-4147