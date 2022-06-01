Nighttime ramp and lane closures at the east I-35/I-80 mix master begin on Monday night, June 6

GRIMES, Iowa – June 1, 2022 – A hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project near the east I-35/I-80 mix master near Ankeny will require nighttime ramp and lane closures beginning on Monday night, June 6, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Grimes construction office. Construction work will take place nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. unless otherwise noted below.

Monday, June 6

Crews will close the northbound third lane from the east I-35/80 mix master to SE Corporate Woods Drive (exit 89).

The eastbound I-35/I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp (Ramp A) will be closed. Motorists will turn onto Iowa 415 before the mix master and travel to Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road and go east on Iowa 160 before proceeding back to I-35.

The westbound I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp (Ramp E) will be closed. Motorists will travel past the mix master and turn onto Iowa 415, go north and then east on Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road before turning back onto I-35.

The northbound Corporate Woods off ramp will close at 11 p.m. Traffic will travel past the Corporate Woods exit ramp and exit at Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road (exit 90), then make a u-turn at the intersection and proceed south on I-35 and exit at SE Corporate Woods Drive (exit 89).

Tuesday, June 7

Crews will be closed the northbound third lane from the east I-35/80 mix master to SE Corporate Woods Drive (exit 89).

The eastbound I-35/I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp (Ramp A) will be closed. Motorists will turn onto Iowa 415 before the mix master and travel to Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road and go east on Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road before proceeding back to I-35.

The westbound I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp (Ramp E) will be closed. Motorists will travel past the mix master and turn onto Iowa 415, go north and then east on Iowa 160 before turning back onto I-35.

The northbound Corporate Woods off Ramp will close at 11 p.m. Traffic will travel past the SE Corporate Woods Drive exit ramp (exit 89) and exit at Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road (exit 90), then make a u-turn at the intersection and proceed south on I-35 and exit at SE Corporate Woods Drive (exit 89).

Wednesday, June 8

The westbound I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp (Ramp E) will be closed. Motorists will travel past the mix master and turn onto Iowa 415, go north and then east on Iowa 160 before turning back onto I-35.

The second northbound lane of I-35 (the next lane to the left from the outside lane) from the railroad bridge north will be closed. The northbound Corporate Woods Drive off ramp (exit 89) will be closed. Motorists will travel past the Corporate Woods Drive off ramp and exit at Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road (exit 90), then make a u-turn at the intersection and proceed south on I-35 exiting at SE Cooperate Woods Drive (exit 89)

The northbound SE Corporate Woods Drive on ramp will close at 11 p.m. Traffic will travel west on SE Cooperate Woods Drive to SE Delaware Avenue, travel north to Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road, and then proceed eastbound on Iowa 160/SE Oralabor Road and then back onto I-35.

Contact: Frank Leong at 515-986-2863 or frank.leong@iowadot.us