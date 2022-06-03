Merrill Herzog Announces Partnership with Operation Open Water

Whether they’re participating in recreational therapy or on the front line, we want them to have the tools that they can apply to any situation.” — Danny Nichols

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merrill Herzog announces a partnership with Operation Open Water, a non-profit group dedicated to using water as a source of healing and camaraderie for veterans, active military and first responders. The majority of Merrill Herzog employees come from sectors prone to being impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

“Operation Open Water has taken an approach to anxiety management that empowers veterans, active duty and first responders to manage stressful situations and overcome challenges,” said Paul Hatcher, founder and CEO of Merrill Herzog. “We embrace their ideas of managing anxiety and mental wellness through holistic solutions, physical challenges and teamwork.”

Operation Open Water’s purpose is to lighten the burden of those whose mission is to protect the livelihood of others. The nonprofit organization was cofounded by veteran Kyle Kelly and pro-surfer Danny Nichols to promote camaraderie and wellness, giving men and women breathing tools to help with mental well-being.

“Whether they’re participating in recreational therapy or on the front line, we want them to have the tools that they can apply to any situation,” Nichols said. “The most fundamental part of life is breath, so by exploring that basic physiology we can transform their experience.”

The holistic approach to recovery brings together active military, veterans and first responders as those who can be faced with traumatic and stressful circumstances.

“We realized we could bring these three sectors together to promote mental wellness using water as a medium. Providing this service can keep individuals healthy and prolong their careers,” Nichols said. “Those who work with Merrill Herzog understand these challenges and we look forward to sharing the benefits Operation Open Water can bring.”

Operation Open Water began in Huntington Beach and is now building an additional presence in North Carolina. Merrill Herzog will support Operation Open Water events and activities including ongoing Art of Breath courses and a new Waterlogged program. The 9/11 Honor Challenge has become a signature event of Operation Open Water, honoring and remembering those who lost their lives, as has their annual Veterans Day Channel Crossing from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach. For more information visit www.operationopenwater.org.

Merrill Herzog helps private clients, governments and businesses around the world respond to crisis situations, defend against security risks and assist in locating and recovering assets globally. The local program management office will continue to grow the team and capabilities in line with Merrill Herzog's passionate, trusted and client-centric culture while embodying the motto "Going where others won’t, to do what others can’t.” For more information, visit https://www.merrillherzog.com.

