Merrill Herzog Announces Expansion of Business Operations into Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merrill Herzog Group, the preeminent firm for crisis response, security and commercial intelligence services, announces expansion into Costa Rica. With this new location in the capital city of San Jose, Merrill Herzog expands its international reach and formalizes its presence for clients in the Latin American region.

This office is the company’s seventh global location and will focus on building inroads and strategic relationships to support client needs for global risk mitigation and management.

“We’ve seen an increased need for high quality security and crisis response services from Mexico into South America,” said Merrill Herzog CEO, Paul Hatcher. “Our presence in Costa Rica provides us with the ability to expand our global coverage and serve our client partners within this region while being responsive to future demand. We know, love and respect Costa Rica, the culture and the people. We look forward to deepening those connections while providing peace of mind to our clients."

Merrill Herzog helps private clients, governments and businesses around the world respond to crisis situations, defend against security risks and assist in locating and recovering assets globally. The local program management office will continue to grow the team and capabilities in line with Merrill Herzog's passionate, trusted and client-centric culture while embodying the motto "Going where others won’t, to do what others can’t.” For more information, visit https://www.merrillherzog.com.

