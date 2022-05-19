Merrill Herzog Announces Expansion of Business Operations into Jordan

AMMAN, JORDAN, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merrill Herzog Group, the preeminent firm for crisis response, security, and commercial intelligence services, today announced expansion into Jordan. With this new location in the country’s capital of Amman, Merrill Herzog expands its international reach to six continents and formalizes its presence for clients in the Middle East.

This office is the company’s eighth global location and will focus on building inroads and strategic relationships to support client needs for global risk mitigation and management.

“I had a vision for Merrill Herzog while sitting on a rooftop in Amman, so it’s incredible to bring the realization of that idea back to where it began,” said Merrill Herzog CEO, Paul Hatcher. “Our presence in this area of the Middle East is an important spot to continue to serve clients in Africa, Europe and Asia. I have a fondness for Jordan and the community, culture and society. All of us at Merrill Herzog look forward to continuing our relationships with those in the surrounding area so that we can find the best solutions for our clients.”

Merrill Herzog helps private clients, governments and businesses around the world respond to crisis situations, defend against security risks and assist in locating and recovering assets globally. The local program management office will continue to grow the team and capabilities in line with Merrill Herzog's passionate, trusted and client-centric culture while embodying the motto "Going where others won’t, to do what others can’t.” For more information, visit https://www.merrillherzog.com.