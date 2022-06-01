FDLE arrests police officer for manslaughter

For Immediate Release

June 1, 2022



TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation, Joshua Payne, 29, of Winter Park, was arrested for manslaughter. Payne turned himself into the Brevard County Jail earlier today. He is an officer with Titusville Police Department.



FDLE began its investigation last December at the request of Titusville PD following an officer involved shooting. The incident occurred on December 26 when Payne attempted to stop the victim who matched the description of a wanted suspect. The victim fled, and Payne pursued him on foot. Payne deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. He drew his firearm after the victim threw an object over a nearby fence.



Payne repeatedly gave commands for the victim to stop and get down. However, the victim climbed over a gate. Once Payne reached the gate, he was holding both weapons and fired one round from his handgun, striking the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.



He was booked into the Brevard County Jail. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial Circuit.



