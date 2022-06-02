Rapha Clinic Hosting 2nd Annual ‘Fore Your Health' Golf Tournament sponsored by CareTrack Garnering Add'l Support
Still room for additional sponsors and participants at June 13th event
We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors through this fundraiser.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its 2nd annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Monday, June 13, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. Shotgun will be at 9am.
— Dr. William Calhoun, DMD and Rapha’s Chairman of the Board
Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Sunset Hills, enjoy a silent auction, and play a great round of golf.
The West Georgia organizations sponsoring this year’s ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament include:
- CareTrack - Second year as the lead sponsor
- Caliber 1 Construction
- Carrollton Emergency Physicians
- Broadstreet Contract Services, Inc.
- Dr. William T. Calhoun, DMD and Rapha’s Chairman of the Board
- Christopher Arant, MD, FACC
- United Community Bank
- Wayne Davis Concrete
- Primary Care of Bremen, Dr. William Parrish and Dr. Amy Eubanks
- Rhythm Communications, LLC
- Dr. Donna T. Moses, DMD
- Tisinger Vance, P.C.
- Southeastern Hose
- Tanner Medical Center
“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need of health and dental services,” said Dr. William Calhoun, DMD and Rapha’s Chairman of the Board. “We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors through this fundraiser.”
Those interested in registering and sponsoring can contact Rhythm Communications at info@rhythmcommunications.com or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha at (620) 664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more and click here to register to attend, purchase a foursome, or become a sponsor.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com