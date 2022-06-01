SLASH FITNESS OF DELRAY BEACH ANNOUNCES YOUTH FITNESS PROGRAM
In Partnership with Premier Youth Training, New Program Provides a Fun & Safe Experience for Kids to Learn the Basics of Exercise
Our goal is to inspire and motivate young athletes of all ages and skill levels to be their best”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slash Fitness, a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, has announced a new Youth Fitness Program. In partnership with Premier Youth training, the program provides a fun and safe experience for kids to learn the basics of exercise while teaching them the importance of teamwork, effort, responsibility, and respect.
— Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash
“Our goal is to inspire and motivate young athletes of all ages and skill levels to be their best,” said Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash. “Whether it’s becoming stronger, leaner, or quicker, we aim to help kids not only achieve their goals, but to have fun along the way.”
Over the past decade, Slash Fitness has gone from a local leader in the Delray Beach fitness scene to being a trusted industry leader throughout South Florida and beyond. Slash Fitness and its experienced staff are dedicated to welcoming individuals of all fitness levels and offers a variety of group exercise classes, specialty classes and personalized training.
Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors nine years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Weight training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and stretch/barre/yoga, are all on the menu at Slash Fitness, with the focus on burning fat, defining muscle, and improving the quality of your healthy and active lifestyle.
To learn more about Slash’s Youth Fitness Program, please visit: https://slashfitpro.com/youth-fitness-program.
About Slash Fitness
