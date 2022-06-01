Alliance Background Joins the Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG/Ultipro) Marketplace
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of world class background screening solutions for employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Ultimate Kronos Groups Marketplace. This partnership allows Alliance to provide a streamlined and more efficient technology driven background screening experience for mutual customers to exchange data between UKG and Alliance.
"Employers are looking for reliable integrations that seamlessly connect their talent acquisition efforts with a speedy hiring process," said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, President and Founder of Alliance Background. “This new collaboration between UKG/Ultipro and Alliance Background will provide clients with a compliance-oriented solution that is customizable to help expedite onboarding and welcome top talent to their organization.” https://marketplace.ukg.com/en-US/apps/367086/alliance-background
About UKG:
At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 50,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com
About Alliance:
As a leader in employment, volunteer, and faith-based organization solutions, Alliance
Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s size and needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
