makeSEA launches new features to enhance the sharing experience

Sharing in augmented and virtual reality is the next frontier for expression and communication

Now anyone can harness the power of AR and VR using content that they are already producing, along with capture and creation methods that are inexpensive and easy to master." — Chris Stavros

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- makeSEA®, a content management and collaboration platform for mixed reality, announces cross-metaverse spatial gateways: allowing creators to link together AR/VR experiences to tell stories, teach, and influence like no other medium can.

“This is a game-changer. Now creators can compel their audiences by meeting with them in the experience—like they are there in real life—and link experiences together to teach a lesson in steps, tell a story, take an audience on a journey, or let audiences choose their own adventure. Now anyone can harness the power of AR and VR using content that they are already producing, along with capture and creation methods that are inexpensive and easy to master,” said Chris Stavros, makeSEA CEO.

Catapult, makeSEA’s cross-device sharing app, allows users to experience content first-hand, as if together in real life using leading augmented and virtual reality devices including Magic Leap, HoloLens, and Meta Quest 2. Creators can easily mash up 3D assets, digital twins, surround and flatscreen video, images, PDFs, and more to create unique XR experiences on any imaginable topic.

Creators can host their audiences live and take them on a guided tour or leave prerecorded messages. Now, with makeSEA Gateways, publishers can link spaces together to take users on a journey, or allow them to choose their own path through experiences that can influence, teach and entertain, using AR and VR in a manner that is accessible for everyday use.

makeSEA puts the power of sharing and live collaboration in mixed reality in the hands of everyone: any creator, any educator, any business. makeSEA is the fastest way to get your content onto your XR device for sharing and co-presence. The California based company serves multiple educational institutions, a diverse range of businesses, and independent creators.

Companies, organizations, and individuals seeking to explore how to use AR and VR technology should contact makeSEA to learn how easy and affordable XR experience production can be using makeSEA’s Content Management & Collaboration Platform for mixed reality.

