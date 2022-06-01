Vassalboro Homicide

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

The Maine State Police continue to investigate a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured inside an apartment building in Vassalboro. The shooting took place Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 9:12 a.m. in the hallway of the building. Several people were inside the building when an argument started between two of the building’s residents. All of the people inside the building have been interviewed by police and are cooperating with the investigation.

The deceased, 37-year-old Jeremy Gilley of Vassalboro died as a result of being shot. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the death is a homicide. 30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau of Vassalboro, who was also shot, is recovering at a local hospital. At this time we are not identifying the third male who was involved in the incident but was not injured.

No arrests have been made and the police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death and shooting. State Police Detectives will consult with the Kennebec District Attorney’s office and the Maine Attorney General’s office throughout the investigation.

