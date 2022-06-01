New Children’s Book Endorsed by NBA Greats & Pastor Joel Osteen Teaches Kids the Importance of Eating Healthy

On the Right Path Book 3 Brett Gunning and Stacy A. Padula, Co-Authors Briley & Baxter Publications

Coming Soon!

The On The Right Path book series is one that should be read in every household. The life lessons shared through entertaining stories of basketball and faith are invaluable to young minds.” — Joel Osteen, Pastor of Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is pleased to announce the third book in the On The Right Path (OTRP) series, co-written by former NBA Coach, Brett Gunning, and award-winning author, Stacy Padula, and illustrated by Maddy Moore. It will be available on June 7, 2022, via Amazon, and the hardback and paperback copies are already in the #1 and #2 bestselling spots in their genre!

The goal of the OTRP book series is to teach valuable life lessons through basketball. Book Three follows Shai on his third day of basketball camp with his friends Jayden, Jordan, and Jasmine. At camp, he learns basketball skills, makes new friends and joins the other kids as they learn life-lessons, such as the importance of eating healthy and growing strong. Just like the other On The Right Path books, this is sure to become a beloved story for parents and children alike.

“We created the On The Right Path book series to introduce children to the six life-skill pillars that support a healthy life,” said Gunning. “The life-skill pillars are loving others, being unselfish, staying healthy & strong, showing respect, showing forgiveness, and having fun.”

On The Right Path: Book One and Book Two were awarded with the #1 New Release on Amazon in their genre after launching and received significant media coverage - https://youtu.be/dl8BhT69d7Y.

Throughout the month of June, 25% of all publishing royalties from “On The Right Path: Book Three” will be donated to Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, an east coast based 501(c)3 exempt nonprofit. Briley & Baxter Publications seeks to support animal rescues by donating a portion of its proceeds each month to some of the most reputable organizations worldwide, including the World Wildlife Fund, Last Hope K9 Rescue, Freedom Service Dogs of America, and WIRES.

Reviews:

“The On The Right Path book series is one that should be read in every household. The life lessons shared through entertaining stories of basketball and faith are invaluable to young minds.” – Joel Osteen, Pastor of Lakewood Church

“The On The Right Path book series is a slam dunk! The stories are rich with important lessons that kids will enjoy reading. It belongs in every home.” – Mike D’Antoni, Former NBA Coach

“The On the Right Path books belong in every school, library, and home, as they teach invaluable life lessons to children in an entertaining and relatable way.” – Kevin McHale, NBA Hall of Famer

Brett Gunning has spent the last 26 years coaching in college and the NBA. He began his career in 1994 as an assistant coach for Jay Wright at Hofstra University. Gunning’s NBA career began when he joined the Houston Rockets in 2008 as the team’s director of player development. He launched the non-profit organization, On the Right Path, in 2020, with the mission of guiding youth basketball players on the right path to achieving their maximum potential through education, mentorship, and skill development.

Stacy A. Padula is an award-winning author, college counselor, and entrepreneur from Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was recently named “Top Inspirational Author of the Year” for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (New York, NY). For the past decade, she has been honored nationally and internationally for her work with young adults as an educator, mentor, and author. She is the CEO and founder of South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring and Briley & Baxter Publications, the owner of the Two Cuddly Dachshund Etsy shop that raises funds for animal rescues, and a co-owner of BLE Pictures, the production arm of her “Gripped” book series, which is currently being adapted for television by Emmy-award-winning producer Mark Blutman. "On The Right Path: Book Three" is her thirteenth published book.

Maddy Moore is a recent University of Pennsylvania graduate who completed her bachelor’s of art degree in archaeology and fine arts. She began her career as an artist at 15, completing commission-based illustrations for clients around her school commitments. She works full-time as a freelance artist to bring her clients’ projects to fruition. Moore also personally works on the indie webcomic, The Cloud Maker.