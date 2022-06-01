Libbey Completes the Sale of its European Operations

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey Glass L.L.C., one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers, has completed the sale of its European operations and the Royal Leerdam® and Crisal Glass® brands to Anders Invest Co-Invest Fund 3 CoöperatiefU.A., a fund of Anders Invest Evergreen Fund Coöperatief U.A. (Anders Invest).

The agreement between Libbey and Anders Invest was previously announced on May 18, 2022, along with a commitment to maintain an ongoing commercial relationship aimed at uninterrupted access to products and other support.

The transaction, which included a manufacturing and distribution facility in Leerdam, Netherlands and a manufacturing facility in Marinha Grande, Portugal, will allow the Company to strategically prioritize and expand its business within its core markets. It also further elevates Libbey’s focus on providing premier products and excellent customer service, while still operating as a global business.

About Libbey Glass L.L.C.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass L.L.C is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers throughout the world. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, World® Tableware, and Syracuse® China. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.