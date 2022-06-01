Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,296 in the last 365 days.

CellCore Releases Updated Protocols to Include New Products

CellCore Has Updated Their Health Protocols

CellCore Has Updated Their Health Protocols

CellCore Biosciences

CellCore Biosciences

CellCore Co-Founders Share Their Thoughts on the New Protocols and How They Will Enhance Health Journeys

Following the Roadmap to Health through these protocols allows you to move through your detox journey with more ease, energy, and clarity.”
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 26th, CellCore updated their main health product programs — the Foundational Protocol and the Comprehensive Protocol — to include their innovative new products released over the last year, maximize clinical results, and offer practitioners customization options. The new protocols include a combo of the new products and the original, tried-and-true products reorganized in a sequence for optimal impact.

Dr. Todd Watts, CellCore co-founder and CEO, says, “As we continue to learn more about how our products can support health progress in clinical settings, we are applying our findings to update these protocols and make them as impactful as possible.”

CellCore promotes the idea that there is a proper order to follow to support an effective health journey. CellCore’s protocols, based on their Roadmap to Health, break down this order into easy-to-follow steps.

Dr. Jay Davidson, CellCore co-founder, explains, “Our new protocols continue to follow the Roadmap to Health, but in a new and improved way. We are dedicated to being congruent and to ensuring we are getting the best results for patients and clients.”

He continues, “Following the Roadmap to Health through these protocols allows you to move through your detox journey with more ease, energy, and clarity.* As a result, you’ll get the results you’re looking for, faster.”

CellCore provides two main health protocols to fit individuals at different points in their health journey. The Foundational Protocol is intended to be beneficial for any and all individuals seeking to improve their health, and promotes drainage, energy, immune health, and detoxification.* The Comprehensive Protocol is designed for individuals who need greater levels of support in their health journey.* This longer protocol also focuses on the key areas of drainage, energy, immune health, and detoxification, just on a deeper level.*

Alongside the two updated protocols, CellCore has also released Optimize A and Optimize B, which are recommended next steps after completing a kit or protocol. Optimize A and B include health products to maintain progress made during the kit/protocol and continue promoting optimal wellness in day-to-day life.* Individuals can alternate between these maintenance phases as needed.

To learn more about all these newly released innovative health products and protocols, visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/collections/products). CellCore practitioners can watch a video of Dr. Jay explaining the updated protocols here.

About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.

Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

CellCore Releases Updated Protocols to Include New Products

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.