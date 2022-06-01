CellCore Releases Updated Protocols to Include New Products
CellCore Co-Founders Share Their Thoughts on the New Protocols and How They Will Enhance Health Journeys
Following the Roadmap to Health through these protocols allows you to move through your detox journey with more ease, energy, and clarity.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 26th, CellCore updated their main health product programs — the Foundational Protocol and the Comprehensive Protocol — to include their innovative new products released over the last year, maximize clinical results, and offer practitioners customization options. The new protocols include a combo of the new products and the original, tried-and-true products reorganized in a sequence for optimal impact.
Dr. Todd Watts, CellCore co-founder and CEO, says, “As we continue to learn more about how our products can support health progress in clinical settings, we are applying our findings to update these protocols and make them as impactful as possible.”
CellCore promotes the idea that there is a proper order to follow to support an effective health journey. CellCore’s protocols, based on their Roadmap to Health, break down this order into easy-to-follow steps.
Dr. Jay Davidson, CellCore co-founder, explains, “Our new protocols continue to follow the Roadmap to Health, but in a new and improved way. We are dedicated to being congruent and to ensuring we are getting the best results for patients and clients.”
He continues, “Following the Roadmap to Health through these protocols allows you to move through your detox journey with more ease, energy, and clarity.* As a result, you’ll get the results you’re looking for, faster.”
CellCore provides two main health protocols to fit individuals at different points in their health journey. The Foundational Protocol is intended to be beneficial for any and all individuals seeking to improve their health, and promotes drainage, energy, immune health, and detoxification.* The Comprehensive Protocol is designed for individuals who need greater levels of support in their health journey.* This longer protocol also focuses on the key areas of drainage, energy, immune health, and detoxification, just on a deeper level.*
Alongside the two updated protocols, CellCore has also released Optimize A and Optimize B, which are recommended next steps after completing a kit or protocol. Optimize A and B include health products to maintain progress made during the kit/protocol and continue promoting optimal wellness in day-to-day life.* Individuals can alternate between these maintenance phases as needed.
To learn more about all these newly released innovative health products and protocols, visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/collections/products). CellCore practitioners can watch a video of Dr. Jay explaining the updated protocols here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
