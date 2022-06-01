From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 12:51 a.m. Maine State Police Troopers responded to mile marker 40 south bound on I-95 in Scarborough for a report of a crash involving a car vs. moose. After initially striking the moose, the driver of the car, 23-year-old Jordan Andujar of Windham, then struck a passing tractor trailer. Andujar and the two other occupants in the car were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased moose was removed from the scene by the Maine Turnpike Authority.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) May and June are peak moose collision months. Collisions with moose increase dramatically in these months. Moose are most active at dawn and dusk and they also travel at night. Drivers should be especially alert after sunset because dark colored animals can be very hard to see until they are right in front of your headlights.



Thanks and drive safe!