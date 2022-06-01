Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy announces: Packages, Diplomas, and Freedom Pass prices held for June 2022
The Majority of Sofema Online prices have been frozen for the month of June 2022
We are totally focused on you, “our client”, which is why we continue to look at innovative ways to deliver package & diploma programs to help you achieve your career goals at affordable prices.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Majority of Sofema Online (SOL) www.SofemaOnline.com prices have been frozen for the month of June 2022.
— Steve Bentley, Sofema Aviation Services CEO
By freezing Packages, Diplomas, and Freedom Pass Sofema Online gives the opportunity to activate the learning path development of the company's customers:
- List of Training Packages & Diplomas
- SOL Freedom Pass - gives access to the full Sofema Online portfolio consisting of 250+ aviation regulatory and vocational training.
Enroll for training directly on the website
Sofema Online has also developed Product Demonstrations of 5 online courses for anyone who has not completed training at www.SofemaOnline.com - View them here
For further details, please email team@sassofia.com
