Refinery Process Additives Market Analysis, Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study and Industry Forecast 2029
Refinery Process Additives market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period. Global Refinery Process Additives Market Analysis and Size
Refinery process additives are cost effective and efficient additives that are used in breaking water content from the oil. The refinery process additive are added during the refinery process such as distillation process, reformer system, catalytic reforming, desulfurization, and vacuum distillation.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the refinery process additives market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 2,100 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 3,860.76 million by 2029. “Low Viscosity Crude Oil” dominates the end use segment of the refinery process additives market owing to the fact that it is increasing awareness about refinery process additives.
Global Refinery Process Additives Market Definition
In layman’s language, refinery process additives are the fuel enhancers which in turn help to improve the performance. A number of additives are used depending upon their functionality. These are effective in separating removing the content of water from the oil.
Some of the major players operating in the refinery process additives market are:
Chevron Corporation (US)
Total (France)
Westlake Chemical Corporation (US)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
LG Chem (South Korea)
BASF SE (Germany)
3M (U.S.)
Dow (U.S.)
DuPont (U.S.)
LSB INDUSTRIES (US)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Innospec (U.S.)
ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan)
Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.)
PMC Specialties Group (U.S.)
Afton Chemical (U.S.)
The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)
Clariant (Switzerland)
LANXESS (Germany)
Mayzo, Inc. (U.S.)
Solvay (Belgium)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Arkema (France)
Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)
Global Refinery Process Additives Market Scope
The refinery process additives market is segmented on the basis of type, functionality, application, process and crude type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Product Quality Improvement Additives
Environmental Protection Additives
Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives
Raw Oil Quality and Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives
Product Distribution Improvement Additives
Based on type, the refinery process additives market is segmented into product quality improvement additives, environmental protection additives, extend operating cycle and reduce energy consumption additives, raw oil quality and catalytic activity improvement additives and product distribution improvement additives.
Functionality
Demulsifiers
Desalter
Corrosion inhibitors
Defoamer
Others
The refinery process additives market has also been segmented based on the functionality into demulsifiers, desalter, corrosion inhibitors, defoamer and others.
Application
Gasoline
Aviation fuel
Residual fuel
Others
On the basis of application, the refinery process additives market is segmented into gasoline, aviation fuel, residual fuel and others.
Process
Distillation
Cracker
Desulfurization Catalytic Reforming
Others
On the basis of process, the refinery process additives market is segmented into distillation, cracker, desulfurization catalytic reforming and others.
Crude type
Low Viscosity Crude Oil
Medium Viscosity Crude Oil
Heavy Viscosity Crude Oil
On the basis of crude type, the refinery process additives market is segmented into low viscosity crude oil, medium viscosity crude oil and heavy viscosity crude oil.
Refinery Process Additives Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The refinery process additives market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, functionality, application, process and crude type as referenced above.
The countries covered in the refinery process additives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific is expected to score a good growth rate due to the high economic growth rate, growth and expansion of oil and gas exploration industry with prevalence of cheap labour, and trade liberalisation.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Refinery Process Additives Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growth and expansion influenced the market growth
Growth and expansion of oil and gas exploration industry promoted the direct and indirect growth of this market. Further, surge in increase in the demand for fuel efficient vehicles has positively influenced the growth of the market.
Growing awareness to direct the market demand and supply
Increased awareness about the benefits of refinery process additives is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. Also, growing ingestion of ultra-low-sulfur diesel all around the globe is a positive sign. This in turn is bolstering the growth of the market.
Rising research and development operations
Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.
Opportunities
Rise in the technological advancements
Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with growth in industrialization has increased the use of roofing materials for sustaining the efficiency of machinery is further ensuring a bright future for the market.
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising internet penetration rate, ongoing product development and commercialization, and increasing per capita expenditure will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
Restraints/Challenges Global Refinery Process Additives Market
Fluctuating prices
Fluctuations or volatility in the prices of raw materials and machinery equipment is posing a major threat to the growth of the market. Further, uneven availability of raw materials at one particular location is demeaning the growth of the market. Increasing competition and supply the increasing demand and rising global population efficiently without hiking their prices tremendously will further derail the market growth rate.
Norms, standards and regulations
Imposition of stringent regulations by the government on a wide range of industrial applications pertaining to the industrial activities will further slowdown the market growth rate. Lack of standardization norms, variations in environmental mandates and regulations, new regulations set by governments of various countries concerning air pollution control and change in demand-supply spectrum owing to strengthening of regulations in Asia-Pacific region will further worsen the market situation.
Advantages of this Market Report:
Investigation of the changing serious elements of the business and grasping the engaging quality remainder of different items/arrangements/advances in the Refinery Process Additives Market.
Advanced outlook toward factors driving and controlling the development of the market
Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding
Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the market
Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry
In-depth analysis of market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players dominating the Global Refinery Process Additives Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Refinery Process Additives in this industry vertical?
