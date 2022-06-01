Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Products by Vido's Health & Beauty USA Will Soon be on OneLavi.com
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
European Brand with HSO Moisturizes and Reduces Inflammation
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
“We are thrilled that OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website, will offer our skincare products with HSO to its customers,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “We are launching our products in the U.S. this year, and OneLavi.com will be one of the first retailers to see our HSO skincare products.”
Plummer said Hemp Seed Oil is perfect for the skin because it moisturizes and reduces inflammation.
“Because of HSO, our skincare products also are rich in anti-oxidants, ‘which can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals,’” Plummer said. “Antioxidants help reduce inflammation, which is a common cause for a variety of skin conditions.”
Inflammation can be the culprit behind itching, burning, redness, blisters, pimples, and cracked skin,” she added.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said a high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids makes HSO special for skincare.
“These fatty acids are in a perfect 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids,” he added. “Skincare experts know the fatty acids in the correct ratio maximize the oil’s health benefits.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products also contain vitamins A, C, and E, and other natural essential oils that are good for the skin.
“We want to add other retailers in the U.S., but OneLavi.com, a respected website, is a great beginning,” Iva and Troy said. “Our natural skincare products are what consumers today want.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
